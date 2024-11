NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

#CHINA: Eight people were killed and 17 others wounded today in a knife attack at a vocational school in eastern China, police said.

#HONDURAS: Tropical Storm Sara stalled over Honduras today, drenching the northern coast of the Central American nation and swelling rivers.

#LEBANON: Israeli ground forces have reached their deepest point in Lebanon since they invaded six weeks ago, before pulling back after fierce battles with Hezbollah militants, Lebanese state media reported.

PARTING SHOT

WAS KATIE TAYLOR the just winner of last night’s fight for the ages with Amanda Serrano?

Was the majesty of Taylor-Serrano II diminished by its staging as part of a farcical event featuring Jake Paul and Mike Tyson? Was the fight so good as to deem such concerns irrelevant?

These questions and more are answered by Gavan Casey, our man in Dallas, who caught up with Gavin Cooney and Sinead O’Carroll this afternoon on a special episode of the 42FM.

You can listen here, or wherever you get your podcasts.