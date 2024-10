NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Members of the public bracing the high winds at Poolbeg Lighthouse. Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

People take part in a pro-Palestinian demonstration against the visit of US President Joe Biden, at Alexanderplatz in Berlin today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: New details have emerged about how Israeli soldiers killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar on Wednesday.

Advertisement

#BERLIN: As Western leaders gather in Berlin, two topics dominate conversation: Ukraine, Gaza. Biden says Sinwar’s death offers hope of a “path to peace”. This hope seems unlikely.

#UNITED STATES: Donald Trump and Kamala Harris held competing rallies in the key US state of Michigan on Friday, as the race for the presidency continues.

PARTING SHOT

Rory Gallagher, pictured in June 1989 at the Roland UK premises in Brenford. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

THE FINAL HOME for Rory Gallagher’s €1 million signature Fender Stratocaster guitar will be Cork.

That is according MD of MCD, Denis Desmond, who was one of the people instrumental in purchasing the guitar at auction on Thursday in London and donating the guitar to the National Museum of Ireland (NMI).

The guitar, a 1961 Fender Stratocaster, was originally bought by Gallagher in Cork in 1963 for £100 on credit from the owner of Crowley’s Music Store.