NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

President Michael D. Higgins places a wreath during a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising at the GPO on O'Connell Street, Dublin. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

Pope Francis on the Popemobile tours the square at the end of the Holy Mass on Easter Sunday and “Urbi et Orbi” Blessing in Saint Peter's Square in Rome. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#ISRAEL: An Israeli investigation into the killings of 15 Palestinian medics last month in Gaza by Israeli forces said on Sunday it has found “professional failures” and a deputy commander will be fired.

Advertisement

#EASTER TRUCE: Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russian forces are continuing their shelling and assaults along the front line despite Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing a surprise but brief Easter truce.

#ROME: Pope Francis appeared in front of thousands of Catholic faithful at St Peter’s Square today for Easter, despite the 88-year-old pontiff’s frail health that has kept him from most Holy Week events.

PARTING SHOT

MEMBERS OF THE Irish Defence Forces are to undertake a 12 hour ‘cycleathon’ in Newbridge to raise funds for the treatment of seven-year-old Archie Ennis, who has been diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The charity event has been organised by soldiers in the 07 PNCO course, of which there are thirty. Archie is the son of one of the soldiers.

The charity event is taking place in the Whitewater Shopping Centre, Newbridge, on Wednesday 1 May.