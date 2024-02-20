Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Taoiseach said there should be a cap on exit payments at RTÉ and confidentiality clauses “should be avoided” in the future.
- A local Fianna Fáil TD said the MetroLink terminus should be moved from southside stop to one in the city centre.
- An investigation was launched after the death of second teenage girl at University Hospital Limerick.
- The Journal detailed what we know (and don’t know) about RTÉ exit payments.
- Military groups attacked a proposed Bill that will stop them criticising Government.
- The Journal reported on the fears over disqualified drivers behind the wheel as 76% ignore orders to surrender licences.
- Government sources said proposals to boost committee powers was a “non starter” after Sinn Féin claimed it would re-run the 2011 referendum.
- Elsewhere today, Sinn Féin also claimed it would re-run the 8 March referendums if they were to fall short.
- Unarmed gardaí in Longford were shot with a pellet gun after attempting to carry out a number of court orders.
- The Journal detailed why a male strip show ‘scandal’ has been making headlines in Northern Ireland for three days.
- GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association are to integrate with each other in 2027.
- Victim of Hutch-Kinahan feud, Jason Molyneux, was shot up to 13 times, an inquest heard.
- Varadkar said he is seeking to reassure St John of God service users they will be ‘protected’.
- Hourly trains between Dublin and Belfast were announced as part of €800 million Northern Ireland funding package.
- Elsewhere in Northern Ireland, one case of the measles was confirmed.
- A travel ban by Ireland for Israeli settlers is likely, despite disagreement at EU level.
- A pregnant woman was killed after a car collided with pedestrians in Co Fermanagh.
- Public transport workers called for Government to act on abuse they recieve while working.
- UCD cycling club paid tribute to its “valued member” John Walsh who died after a road collision on Sunday.
- Disgraced solicitor Michael Lynn has already moved to appeal the conviction he recieved yesterday.
- Prisoners convicted of minor crimes will undergo training programmes ahead of release.
INTERNATIONAL
#OLD BUT GOLD: Lyle’s killed off the iconic but grim Golden Syrup logo of a dead lion being swarmed by bees
#GAZA: The US vetoed a UN resolution demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
#RUSSIA: X reactivated Navalny’s widow Yulia Navalnaya’s account after briefly suspending it.
#LONDON: The body of the Clapham chemical attack suspect was found in the Thames River, police believe
PARTING SHOT
(You can view the full video here)
In Netflix’s latest attempt at creating a Irish rom-com movie, it has released its trailer for ‘Irish Wish’.
The movie, filmed and based in Ireland, follows Lindsay Lohan’s character Maddie Kelly after she wished she was marrying her best friend’s financée, the day before the wedding.
The wish is granted and Kelly must learn to speak up for herself after finding out that not all that we wish for lives up to what we expect.
Complete with the Cliffs of Moher, Kilruddery House in Wicklow, Irish music, fake accents (some of which are actually okay) and Lohan’s attempt at a few aon-dó-trís, what more would you need from yet another Irish-based Netflix movie?
Irish Wish is released to Netflix on 15 March, just two days before St Patrick’s Day.
have your say