Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A male strip show, complete with lap dances and full nudity, has been making headlines and is now subject to multiple investigations in Northern Ireland after a complaint was made to the PSNI.

INTERNATIONAL

Lyle’s has killed off the iconic but grim Golden Syrup logo of a dead lion being swarmed by bees to replace with this new logo instead. PA PA

#OLD BUT GOLD: Lyle’s killed off the iconic but grim Golden Syrup logo of a dead lion being swarmed by bees

#GAZA: The US vetoed a UN resolution demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

#RUSSIA: X reactivated Navalny’s widow Yulia Navalnaya’s account after briefly suspending it.

#LONDON: The body of the Clapham chemical attack suspect was found in the Thames River, police believe

PARTING SHOT

In Netflix’s latest attempt at creating a Irish rom-com movie, it has released its trailer for ‘Irish Wish’.

The movie, filmed and based in Ireland, follows Lindsay Lohan’s character Maddie Kelly after she wished she was marrying her best friend’s financée, the day before the wedding.

The wish is granted and Kelly must learn to speak up for herself after finding out that not all that we wish for lives up to what we expect.

Complete with the Cliffs of Moher, Kilruddery House in Wicklow, Irish music, fake accents (some of which are actually okay) and Lohan’s attempt at a few aon-dó-trís, what more would you need from yet another Irish-based Netflix movie?

Irish Wish is released to Netflix on 15 March, just two days before St Patrick’s Day.