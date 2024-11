NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sinn Fein representatives, Councillor Ann Graves (left) Eoin O'Broin and Councillor Janice Boylan hold up a banner on housing outside the Teachers' Club in Dublin. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

Feminist demonstrators during a protest to condemn violence against women, called by feminist organisations two days prior to the international day for the elimination of violence against women, in Paris. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#MIDDLE EAST: Israeli air strikes in the Lebanese capital have killed at least 15 people, as diplomats scrambled to broker a ceasefire.

#COP29: Negotiators from small islands and developing nations have walked out of negotiations for a climate deal at COP29, the international climate change conference.

#TRUMP ADMINISTRATION: US President-elect Donald Trump has named billionaire Scott Bessent as his Treasury secretary, choosing the hedge fund manager to help execute an agenda promising tax cuts and tariffs.

PARTING SHOT

Taoiseach Simon Harris canvasses members of the public at the Christmas Market in Rathfarnham Castle Park this afternoon. Sasko Lazarov Sasko Lazarov

“WHO THOUGHT IT was a good idea to have an election at this time of year,” one voter said to an Independent candidate on the doorstep this week.

As temperatures plummet and weather warnings set in, perhaps Simon Harris is asking himself that question too.

The Journal’s Political Editor, Christina Finn, writes about the last week on the campaign trail as we near the general election. You can read the full piece here.