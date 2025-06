NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Joe Duffy pictured leaving RTÉ Radio Centre after presenting his final Liveline show. Andres Poveda Andres Poveda

INTERNATIONAL

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#ISRAEL: Israeli soldiers in Gaza have been ordered repeatedly to fire on unarmed civilians when they approach humanitarian aid distribution sites, according to reporting from the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

#WELFARE CUTS: After winning a stunning electoral victory just under a year ago, the UK Labour Party has been roiled by divisions this week over Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s proposed cuts to social welfare payments.

Starmer’s chief of staff, Irishman Morgan McSweeney, has become a lightning rod for much of the criticism coming from the left of the party.

#COUNTER TERRORISM POLICE: Three people have been arrested on suspicion of a terror offence, after two planes at an RAF base were vandalised in an action claimed by soon-to-be banned campaign group Palestine Action.

#SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was portrayed in his lawyer’s closing argument today as the victim of an overzealous prosecution, which tried to turn the recreational use of drugs and a swinger lifestyle into a racketeering conspiracy that could put the music mogul behind bars for life.

PARTING SHOT

Joe Duffy will retire today after over 25 years on RTÉ's Liveline. Rollingnews.ie / RTÉ Rollingnews.ie / RTÉ / RTÉ

AFTER OVER 25 years in the Liveline hotseat, Joe Duffy, one of Ireland’s most recognisable and influential voices on radio, will hang up his mic for the last time this afternoon.

From scandalising the nation after the release of Normal People, to “51551 Wash yer hands”, Joe has brought us countless iconic moments over the years. But younger readers may not recall Joe’s instrumental role in Ireland accidentally legalising ecstasy and ketamine for a day.

You can read all about it here.