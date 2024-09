NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sinn Fein party leader Mary Lou McDonald and First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O'Neill with colleagures after the closing address at the second day of the Sinn Fein Ard Fheis in TUS Athlone, Westmeath. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Pope Francis leaves at the end of his meeting with students of the Louvain Catholic University in Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, Andrew Medichini / Alamy Stock Photo Andrew Medichini / Alamy Stock Photo / Alamy Stock Photo

#LEBANON: US Vice President Kamala Harris called the slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah “a terrorist with American blood on his hands.”

#SOUTH AFRICA: A manhunt is underway following a shooting that has left 17 dead in South Africa.

#BELGIUM: Pope Francis said the Catholic Church must learn from victims of child sexual abuse.

#HURRICANE HELENE: Forty-four people been killed in five states after Hurricane Helene left a path of destruction across Florida and the south-eastern US.

#CANARY ISLANDS: A boat carrying migrants capsized off Spain’s Canary Islands overnight, killing at least nine people and leaving 48 missing.

#UKRAINE: Russian strikes on a hospital in the Ukrainian border city of Sumy killed nine people.

PARTING SHOT

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

CONOR MCKENNA HAS BECOME just the second man to complete a unique sporting double, as his Brisbane Lions side won the Grand Final this morning at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In front of a crowd of 100,013, last year’s losing finalists simply hammered Sydney Swans and led 120-60 by the end of the final quarter.

You can read The 42′s full report here.