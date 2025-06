NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured are audience members taking part in the Festival of Voice's 'Sing Out', an interactive workshop with Sing Ireland at the National Concert Hall. Mark Stedman Mark Stedman

INTERNATIONAL

War amputee veteran Oleksandr Dashko swims in the Dnipro river during the Oceanman Kyiv, a 5 km swim race in Kyiv, Ukraine. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GLASTONBURY: British police are assessing videos of comments made by acts Kneecap and Bob Vylan at the Glastonbury music festival yesterday to decide whether any offences may have been committed.

#UKRAINE: Russia launched its biggest aerial attack on Ukraine overnight, a Ukrainian official said on Sunday, part of an escalating bombing campaign that has further dashed hopes for a breakthrough in efforts to end the three-year-old war.

#GAZA: Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli air strikes and gunfire killed 23 people in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory on Sunday, including at least three children.

#SERBIA: Serbia’s president has announced more arrests of anti-government protesters, after clashes with police at a massive rally demanding an early parliamentary election.

PARTING SHOT

IT’S A DAY of rest, and you may be in the mood for a quiet corner and a comfy chair.

Jane Moore has hand-picked some of the week’s best reads for you to savour – one being What happened to Jason Landry, a report on the tragic case involving the disappearance of a Texas student, the obsessive online sleuths who have been trying to solve it, and the mysterious figure who seemed to know more than everyone else.