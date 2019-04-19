This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 19 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Good Friday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Nicky Ryan Friday 19 Apr 2019, 9:01 PM
17 minutes ago 844 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4600326

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Londonderry unrest Freshly changed graffiti in the Creggan area of Londonderry, Northern Ireland after 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee was shot last night. Source: PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

#CHINA-SHANGHAI-FOG (CN) The Shanghai Tower, a 632-meter skyscraper (imagine Liberty Hall x10), surrounded by thick fog in east China's Shanghai earlier today. Source: PA Images

#JAPAN: A boy who was the world’s smallest baby when he was born was able to leave hospital.

#CANADA: Three world-renowned professional mountaineers are missing and presumed dead following an avalanche.

#RUSSIA: The Kremlin dismissed the Mueller report (again).

#UNITED STATES: A couple who imprisoned their children were sentenced to life in prison.

PARTING SHOT

Lyra McKee gave a Ted Talk on the importance of changing religious teaching on LGBT people and how it will change lives. Watch it in full here.

Source: TEDx Talks/YouTube

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie