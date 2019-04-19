Here's What Happened Today: Good Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Freshly changed graffiti in the Creggan area of Londonderry, Northern Ireland after 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee was shot last night. Source: PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

The Shanghai Tower, a 632-meter skyscraper (imagine Liberty Hall x10), surrounded by thick fog in east China's Shanghai earlier today. Source: PA Images

#JAPAN: A boy who was the world’s smallest baby when he was born was able to leave hospital.

#CANADA: Three world-renowned professional mountaineers are missing and presumed dead following an avalanche.

#RUSSIA: The Kremlin dismissed the Mueller report (again).

#UNITED STATES: A couple who imprisoned their children were sentenced to life in prison.

PARTING SHOT

Lyra McKee gave a Ted Talk on the importance of changing religious teaching on LGBT people and how it will change lives. Watch it in full here.