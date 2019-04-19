Here's What Happened Today: Good Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead during rioting in Derry.
- There was widespread condemnation of the killing, with Northern Ireland‘s political leaders releasing a joint statement.
- Four ATM thefts were carried out overnight.
- The first Extinction Rebellion protest was held in Dublin.
- Cannabis worth €800k was seized at a grow house in Co Waterford.
- New documents revealed correspondence from former FAI CEO John Delaney to the Minister for Sport.
- Experts warned about ‘dangerous’ and ‘misleading’ commentary from government on vulture funds.
- It was warm, and will probably stay warm.
INTERNATIONAL
#JAPAN: A boy who was the world’s smallest baby when he was born was able to leave hospital.
#CANADA: Three world-renowned professional mountaineers are missing and presumed dead following an avalanche.
#RUSSIA: The Kremlin dismissed the Mueller report (again).
#UNITED STATES: A couple who imprisoned their children were sentenced to life in prison.
PARTING SHOT
Lyra McKee gave a Ted Talk on the importance of changing religious teaching on LGBT people and how it will change lives. Watch it in full here.Source: TEDx Talks/YouTube
