Sunday 18 August, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

The All-Ireland hurling final and how a no-deal Brexit could impact Northern Ireland had everyone talking today.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 18 Aug 2019, 7:57 PM
1 hour ago 3,431 Views 4 Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Padraic Maher with the Liam McCarthy cup Tipperary's Padraic Maher with the Liam McCarthy Cup after his side's All-Ireland hurling victory. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

  • Gardaí are tackling what they believe is the highest concentration of sex workers in Europe operating out of apartment blocks in Santry, TheJournal.ie confirmed.
  • Tipperary overpowered Kilkenny by 3-25 to 0-20 to win the All-Ireland hurling final.
  • A man in his 70s sustained head injuries in an assault in Co Meath.
  • Five people were taken to hospital following a collision between a car and a campervan on the M1 motorway in Dublin.
  • A man and two children were airlifted to hospital after they got into difficulty while swimming off the Kerry coast.
  • Four men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was seriously assaulted and struck by a car in Co Antrim.
  • The number of applications for Irish driving licences jumped from 651 to 1,805 between June and July as fears of a no-deal Brexit increase.
  • The Data Protection Commission said it is “satisfied” the State Examinations Commission acted correctly following a data breach involving 64 people last year.
WORLD

Hong Kong Protests A replica of the Goddess of Democracy statue wearing a hard hat and a gas mask is displayed during a demonstration at Victoria Park in Hong Kong. Source: Kin Cheung/AP/Press Association Images

#AFGHANISTAN: The Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a wedding in Kabul which authorities said killed at least 63 people.

#BREXIT: The UK government’s plans for a no-deal Brexit show that it expects there would be a hard border in Northern Ireland in the most likely scenario.

#HONG KONG: Hundreds of thousands of pro-democracy activists flooded the streets of Hong Kong today amid increasingly stark warnings from Beijing.

#ITALY: Several migrants jumped into the sea from a Spanish rescue boat in a thwarted bid to reach shore in Italy

#IRAN: Gibraltar rejected a US demand to seize an Iranian oil tanker at the centre of a diplomatic dispute as it prepared to leave the British overseas territory after weeks of detention.

PARTING SHOT

This year’s Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann has been happening in Drogheda in recent days. Shun Ito and Akihito Horiguchi are just two of the buskers who performed this weekend. 

