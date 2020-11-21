#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made the news today.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 21 Nov 2020, 7:50 PM
1 hour ago 4,722 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5274842

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

bloody-sunday-100th-anniversary GAA President John Horan lays a wreath at Croke Park, watched by President of Ireland Michael D Higgins and An Taoiseach Micheal Martin. Source: PA

IRELAND 

  • The 14 victims of Bloody Sunday were remembered at a commemorative event at Croke Park.
  • Health officials confirmed 344 new cases of Covid-19 and four additional deaths in Ireland.
  • Restaurateurs have warned the sector faces ‘collapse’ if it can’t re-open next month.
  • An additional €1.6 million has been secured to support Irish zoos across the country.
  • Gardaí seized vehicles and stolen goods in Co Dublin.
  • In a separate seizure gardaí discovered €5 million worth of ecstasy tablets and MDMA.
  • Patrick and Morgan Oliver, Galway fishermen, saved a swimmer in another sea rescue.

china-xiamen-kite-festival-cn A kite festival in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province Source: PA

WORLD

KABUL: The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for an attack that killed eight people and injured 31 in the Afghan capital.

#WISCONSIN: Eight people were injured in a shooting at a shopping mall. 

#BREXIT: The UK and Canada have agreed their post-Brexit trade deal can continue under the same terms as the EU deal.

#COVID-19: Pfizer has applied for emergency approval to roll out its vaccine in the US before the end of the year.

#US ELECTION: President Donald Trump sought to leverage the power of the Oval Office yesterday in an attempt to block President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

PARTING SHOT

The people in these photographs may look real, but they were actually born in the mind of a computer and the technology that creates them is improving at an incredible pace, The New York Times reports. 

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

