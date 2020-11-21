Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The 14 victims of Bloody Sunday were remembered at a commemorative event at Croke Park.
- Health officials confirmed 344 new cases of Covid-19 and four additional deaths in Ireland.
- Restaurateurs have warned the sector faces ‘collapse’ if it can’t re-open next month.
- An additional €1.6 million has been secured to support Irish zoos across the country.
- Gardaí seized vehicles and stolen goods in Co Dublin.
- In a separate seizure gardaí discovered €5 million worth of ecstasy tablets and MDMA.
- Patrick and Morgan Oliver, Galway fishermen, saved a swimmer in another sea rescue.
WORLD
KABUL: The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for an attack that killed eight people and injured 31 in the Afghan capital.
#WISCONSIN: Eight people were injured in a shooting at a shopping mall.
#BREXIT: The UK and Canada have agreed their post-Brexit trade deal can continue under the same terms as the EU deal.
#COVID-19: Pfizer has applied for emergency approval to roll out its vaccine in the US before the end of the year.
#US ELECTION: President Donald Trump sought to leverage the power of the Oval Office yesterday in an attempt to block President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
PARTING SHOT
The people in these photographs may look real, but they were actually born in the mind of a computer and the technology that creates them is improving at an incredible pace, The New York Times reports.
