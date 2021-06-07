#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Monday 7 June 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 7 Jun 2021, 8:13 PM
1 hour ago 5,847 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5460154

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

4586 Outdoor Dining Karl Devereux, with Ronan Bennett and Daisy O'Sullivan having a pint of Guinness as outdoor dining begins in Dublin City centre. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

pakistan-train-accident Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of trains collided in Ghotki district in the southern Pakistan. Source: Waleed Saddique/PA

WORLD

#PAKISTAN: Dozens of people were killed when two express trains collided. 

#UNITED STATES: Campaigners in Minneapolis continued with a fourth night of protesting over the shooting of a man by members of a US marshals task force. 

#INDIA: Businesses in two of the largest cities are reopening as part of a cautious easing of lockdown measures. 

#GERMANY: Angela Merkel’s party held the far right at bay in the last state vote before the country’s national election.

#FRANCE: The country’s competition regulator fined Google €220 million for favouring ads for its own services at the expense of rivals. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

In case you missed it last night, Ireland’s Paul Mescal won a Bafta for his performance as Connell in Normal People and he gave a genuinely authentic ‘surprised-to-win’ speech.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie