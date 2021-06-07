Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Karl Devereux, with Ronan Bennett and Daisy O'Sullivan having a pint of Guinness as outdoor dining begins in Dublin City centre. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of trains collided in Ghotki district in the southern Pakistan. Source: Waleed Saddique/PA

WORLD

#PAKISTAN: Dozens of people were killed when two express trains collided.

#UNITED STATES: Campaigners in Minneapolis continued with a fourth night of protesting over the shooting of a man by members of a US marshals task force.

#INDIA: Businesses in two of the largest cities are reopening as part of a cautious easing of lockdown measures.

#GERMANY: Angela Merkel’s party held the far right at bay in the last state vote before the country’s national election.

#FRANCE: The country’s competition regulator fined Google €220 million for favouring ads for its own services at the expense of rivals.

PARTING SHOT

In case you missed it last night, Ireland’s Paul Mescal won a Bafta for his performance as Connell in Normal People and he gave a genuinely authentic ‘surprised-to-win’ speech.