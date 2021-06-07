Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Pubs and restaurants welcomed customers back for outdoor dining.
- The Garda Commissioner defended the policing approach in Dublin over the bank holiday weekend.
- Health officials reported 377 new cases of Covid-19.
- A three-month-old baby in Waterford died after being attacked by a dog in her home.
- The widow of Detective Jerry McCabe called on gardaí to catch ‘fugitive’ IRA members.
- Updated guidelines for people attending live sports events were published.
- LGBT Pride flags were burned in Waterford city.
WORLD
#PAKISTAN: Dozens of people were killed when two express trains collided.
#UNITED STATES: Campaigners in Minneapolis continued with a fourth night of protesting over the shooting of a man by members of a US marshals task force.
#INDIA: Businesses in two of the largest cities are reopening as part of a cautious easing of lockdown measures.
#GERMANY: Angela Merkel’s party held the far right at bay in the last state vote before the country’s national election.
#FRANCE: The country’s competition regulator fined Google €220 million for favouring ads for its own services at the expense of rivals.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
In case you missed it last night, Ireland’s Paul Mescal won a Bafta for his performance as Connell in Normal People and he gave a genuinely authentic ‘surprised-to-win’ speech.
Paul Mescal’s acceptance speech for Leading Actor in recognition of his performance as Connell in @NormalPeopleBBC vs. @RichardAyoade’s commentary immediately after 😂 Some people just have a natural way with words. @mescal_paul #VirginMediaBAFTAs #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/EjFgWLZVg7— BAFTA (@BAFTA) June 6, 2021
