NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Family members lay wreaths during a Stardust ceremony of commemoration at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin. PA PA

A ceremony took place today to commemorate the 48 victims of the Stardust nightclub fire in 1981, on Valentine’s day.

nightclub fire in 1981, on Valentine’s day. A diver who died tragically off the coast of Donegal on Saturday was named locally as Patrick Doran.

Gardaí arrested one teenager in relation to a violent disorder incident that took place in the Phoenix Park on Monday 17 June.

on Monday 17 June. Former Cork TD and Minister of state Bernard Allen died aged 79.

Mary Lou McDonald said Sinn Féin will “dust ourselves off” after it failed to reach its electoral ambitions in the recent local and European elections.

INTERNATIONAL

A Palestinian man tied to an Israeli military jeep during a raid in the West Bank.

#PALESTINE Israeli troops tied a wounded Palestinian to a military vehicle during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the army said today, admitting that soldiers had violated operational procedures.

#UK The UK Conservative party’s chief data officer has taken a leave of absence amid claims he placed bets on the timing of the General Election.

#FRANCE Emmanuel Macron’s hopes of forming a centrist majority have been dealt a major blow by the formation of an alliance of parties on the left, including the establishment centre-left Socialist party, called the New Popular Front.

#GREECE Greek prosecutors charged 13 crew members of a luxury yacht accused of setting off fireworks that caused a major wildfire on an island near Athens, media reports said.

PARTING SHOT

IRELAND’S NEW MEPS are preparing to take up their seats in the European Parliament, while those who weren’t so lucky are recovering from the bruising.

The dust has settled after the elections. It’s a time when European unity and priorities are in the spotlight, so what can we extrapolate from the results of the election?

How will Ireland make its mark? What will the parliament’s main aims be? And just how important was this election for the bloc?

Political Editor Christina Finn is joined on this episode of The Candidate podcast by Theresa Reidy, political scientist at University College Cork; Barry Colfer, director of research at the Institute of International and European Affairs; and Muiris O’Cearbhaill, reporter with The Journal.