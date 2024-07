NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Aer Lingus pilots led by union leader Mark Tighe. Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

Horses walk through a flooded field after Beryl moved through Matagorda, Texas. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE: Russia launched air strikes across Ukraine, killing at least 33 people and in one case hitting a children’s hospital in Kyiv.

#PALESTINE: The Lancet medical journal warned that the true death toll in Gaza could be close to 190,000.

#USA: US President Joe Biden urged his party members to either back his candidacy in the Presidential election this November or to contest his place at the party’s convention next month.

#AVIATION: Boeing was set to plead guilty to fraud in a deal with the US Department of Justice over two fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019.

#BERYL: Storm Beryl strengthened to a hurricane before hitting the southern US state of Texas today

PARTING SHOT

IT MIGHT HAVE been hot and sunny today but don’t let that get you thinking the summer is here to stay.

Met Éireann has issued a 24-hour Status Yellow rain warning for tomorrow from 4am to 4am Wednesday morning.

Areas affected will be counties in Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Tipperary, and Waterford.