IRELAND

Disability rights campaigner Cara Darmody,13, outside Leinster House. Photographer Photographer

INTERNATIONAL

Actor Alec Baldwin arrives at court for his manslaughter trial in New Mexico Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#NATO: NATO countries committing to supporting Ukraine’s joining the alliance as some states sent fighter jets and air defence systems.

#NEW MEXICO: Alec Baldwin’s manslaughter trial began today.

#ENGLAND: Police in the UK found a man suspected of a triple murder with a crossbow after a manhunt.

#PALESTINE: Israel targeted a UN agency building in Gaza as it bombed the territory heavily again.

PARTING SHOT

ON DAY 865 of Vladimir Putin’s ‘Special Military Operation’ in Donetsk and Luhansk, the world reacted to Russia’s missile strike on Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv.

Hundreds of kilometres from the front line, Moscow’s missile attacks were deliberately timed to intimidate and terrorise ordinary Ukrainian citizens going about their day to day business in the capital city.

There were two waves of missile strikes. The first consisted of a salvo of 4 Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles. These are sophisticated weapons and are ‘smart’ or guided munitions. Designated by NATO as AS-23 ‘Kodiak’ missiles, they carry a payload of approximately 400 kg of high explosives. With a range of approximately 3,500 km, these four cruise missiles were launched from Russia’s Saratov Oblast – over 1,000 km from Kyiv.

