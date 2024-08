NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A man out for a stroll in Dublin on a wet bank holiday Monday. Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

A currency trader reacts near a screen showing the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Korean won in Seoul. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#MARKETS: Markets around the world saw big sell-offs today after an underwhelming US job market report on Friday stoked fears that the country, and the largest global economy, is heading into a recession.

#BANGLADESH: The Prime Minister of Bangladesh resigned and fled the country after weeks of deadly protests.

#PALESTINE The UN said it fired nine employees of its agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) who “may have been involved” in the Hamas-led 7 October attack on southern Israel, which sparked the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

PARTING SHOT

Rhasidat Adaleke celebrates after winning the 400 metres heat. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

RHASIDAT ADELEKE IS enjoying the support from Irish fans in Paris after dominating her 400 metre heat in the Olympic Games this morning and securing a place in Wednesday’s final.

The Dublin-born runner came first in her heat this morning, cruising over the line in what seemed second nature to her. Speaking after qualifying for the Olympic final, Adeleke said she is appreciating the support from irish fans in Paris.

“I was like, ‘Am I at Morton Stadium right now?’,” she told RTÉ Sport when asked how the reception felt.

You can read the full report and watch her interview here.