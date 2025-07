NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The CATU Community Action Tenants Union protesting over housing as part of All-Island housing demonstration. Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Demonstrators from various Palestine support groups such as the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Mothers Against Genocide and Gaza Genocide Emergency Committee gather at Buchanan steps in the city centre of Glasgow. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#PORTUGAL: Diogo Jota’s family, friends and his fellow Liverpool players gathered for the footballer’s funeral in Portugal following his death in a car crash in Spain.

#LONDON: More than 20 people have been arrested on suspicion of terror offences after protesters gathered in central London to show support for the now proscribed group Palestine Action, police said.

#TEXAS: Rescuers were searching for children from a riverside girls’ summer camp and many others who were still missing after a wall of water rushed down a river in the Texas Hill Country during a powerful storm that killed at least 27 people, officials said.

#CEASEFIRE TALKS: Israel was considering its response after Hamas said it was ready to start talks “immediately” on a US-sponsored proposal for a Gaza ceasefire.

PARTING SHOT

Irish Army Ranger Wing operators stand on the MV Matthew as she arrives into Cork Harbour in September 2023. Alamy Alamy

It had all the makings of a Hollywood thriller — a dramatic high-seas chase, elite Army Rangers fast-roping onto the deck, and a massive cocaine haul hidden in plain sight. In September 2023, the seizure of the cargo ship MV Matthew led to the discovery of 2,000 kilograms of cocaine with a street value of €157 million euro. It was the State’s largest ever drug seizure.

Since that dramatic day, courtrooms have heard about encrypted phones, international smuggling routes, and plans to destroy the evidence. And now, we’re taking a step back to explain the full story.

This week on The Explainer, Niall O’Connor, News Correspondent with The Journal who has been covering the story in detail, joins the team.

You can listen here, or wherever you get your podcasts.