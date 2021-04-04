Here's What Happened Today: Easter Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Fr. Gerard Quirke of the Achill parish saying the traditional Easter Sunday Mass at dawn. Source: Seán Molloy

WORLD

Wembley Stadium in London is set to host crowds later this month. Source: PA Images

#COVID-19: The UK government is to begin trials to enable the safe return of crowds to mass gatherings, including Wembley football cup finals and indoor events.

#FLIGHT ON MARS?: NASA’s Ingenuity mini-helicopter has been dropped on the surface of Mars in preparation for its first flight, the US space agency has said.

#EARL SIMMONS: US rapper DMX was hospitalised yesterday and on life-support following a heart attack, his lawyer has said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Source: The Journal

As part of The Journal’s Good Information Project, we’ve taken a look at how the issue of the Irish flag may obscure meaningful discussions on a united Ireland.

We’ve also examined the upcoming Scottish elections and how they may impact the future of the United Kingdom and Ireland.