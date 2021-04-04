#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 4 April 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Easter Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 4 Apr 2021, 7:54 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

image8 Fr. Gerard Quirke of the Achill parish saying the traditional Easter Sunday Mass at dawn. Source: Seán Molloy

WORLD

wembley-stadium-file-photo Wembley Stadium in London is set to host crowds later this month. Source: PA Images

#COVID-19: The UK government is to begin trials to enable the safe return of crowds to mass gatherings, including Wembley football cup finals and indoor events.

#FLIGHT ON MARS?: NASA’s Ingenuity mini-helicopter has been dropped on the surface of Mars in preparation for its first flight, the US space agency has said.

#EARL SIMMONS: US rapper DMX was hospitalised yesterday and on life-support following a heart attack, his lawyer has said. 

PARTING SHOT

eireArtboard 1 Source: The Journal

As part of The Journal’s Good Information Project, we’ve taken a look at how the issue of the Irish flag may obscure meaningful discussions on a united Ireland. 

We’ve also examined the upcoming Scottish elections and how they may impact the future of the United Kingdom and Ireland. 

