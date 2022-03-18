Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney flew to Poland today to discuss the war in Ukraine and what supports can be provided to the country and its neighbours.
- Gardaí launched an appeal after a mother and her two children went missing from Drogheda, Louth.
- A woman died following a road crash in Mayo last night.
- A man died and another man has been hospitalised following a collision between an articulated truck and a car in Co Limerick.
- Rachael Blackmore made history by becoming the first female jockey to win the Gold Cup at Cheltenham.
WORLD
#UKRAINE: Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have begun a phone call in which Biden will pressure his counterpart to join Western pressure against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, warning of “costs” if Beijing goes to the Kremlin’s aid.
#RUSSIA: Vladmimir Putin Putin appeared at a huge flag-waving rally in Moscow and praised his country’s troops today as they pressed their lethal attacks on Ukrainian cities with shelling and missiles.
#POLAND: Peter Paul Rubens 17th century masterpiece Portrait Of A Lady has sold for the equivalent of €3.1 million at a Warsaw auction, becoming the most expensive artwork ever bought on the Polish art market.
PARTING SHOT
There was a special Paddy’s Day instalment of The Late Late Show last night and it did not disappoint.
Many were left spellbound by the singing performances of John C Reilly and gold medallist Kellie Harrington.
Beautiful 💚 🇮🇪— The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) March 17, 2022
Raglan Road - John C. Reilly #LateLate pic.twitter.com/O9KBcE9eGH
