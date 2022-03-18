Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A mural in support of Ukraine in their fight against the invasion of their country by Russia, on Canal Road in Dublin. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Advertisement

Destroyed apartment in a residential area after shelling in Kyiv on March 18, 2022, as Russian troops try to encircle the Ukrainian capital as part of their slow-moving offensive. Source: Raphael Lafargue via PA

#UKRAINE: Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have begun a phone call in which Biden will pressure his counterpart to join Western pressure against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, warning of “costs” if Beijing goes to the Kremlin’s aid.

#RUSSIA: Vladmimir Putin Putin appeared at a huge flag-waving rally in Moscow and praised his country’s troops today as they pressed their lethal attacks on Ukrainian cities with shelling and missiles.

#POLAND: Peter Paul Rubens 17th century masterpiece Portrait Of A Lady has sold for the equivalent of €3.1 million at a Warsaw auction, becoming the most expensive artwork ever bought on the Polish art market.

PARTING SHOT

There was a special Paddy’s Day instalment of The Late Late Show last night and it did not disappoint.

Many were left spellbound by the singing performances of John C Reilly and gold medallist Kellie Harrington.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now