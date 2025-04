NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A ceremony was held in Dublin's Garden of Remembrance to mark Workers’ Memorial Day. Between 2015 and 2024, 447 people died in work-related incidents. Damien Eagers Damien Eagers

INTERNATIONAL

A traffic jam in Lisbon after a widespread power cut in Spain and Portugal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#POWER CUT: Large parts of Spain and Portugal were hit by a massive blackout, leaving millions of people without power.

#WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a surprise three-day ceasefire in Ukraine next week to coincide with Moscow’s World War II Victory Day commemorations.

#PALESTINE: Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli strikes killed at least 40 people across the territory.

#THE VATICAN: The conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on 7 May.

PARTING SHOT

Documentarian and journalist Louis Theroux is back on our screens – this time, with a new documentary set in the occupied West Bank.

His new film ‘The Settlers’ sees him return to the Palestinian territory to highlight the treatment of Palestinians, as well as settlers’ plans to occupy areas of the West Bank and Gaza.

It is the second time that Theroux has met with Israeli settlers in region for a film. In this video, he explains why he returned.