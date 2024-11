NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

There's a spanner in the works for the Taoiseach's plans to dissolve the Dáil next Thursday as the President might be double booked. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Clean up efforts got under way in Valencia today. Alamy Alamy

#LEBABON: Fresh strikes hit south Beirut overnight after Israeli army evacuation orders

#PALESTINE: UN agency said Israeli bulldozers ‘severely damaged’ its West Bank office

#THE NETHERLANDS: Thieves blew open the doors of the MPV Gallery in The Netherlands in art heist that saw Andy Warhol prints stolen

#BRAT YEAR: Charli XCX’s ‘Brat’ was chosen as Collins Dictionary word of the year

Advertisement

#SPAIN: A wave of solidarity washed over the epicentre of Spain’s deadly floods

#SERBIA: The death toll increased to 14 in Serbia after a train station roof collapsed

PARTING SHOT

Clare's Shane O'Donnell and Galway’s Paul Conroy have claimed the 2024 GAA player of the year awards for their 2024 inter-county displays. INPHO INPHO

Clare’s Shane O’Donnell and Galway’s Paul Conroy have claimed the 2024 GAA player of the year awards for their 2024 inter-county displays.

Meanwhile, All-Ireland champions Clare have six players honoured on the 2024 PwC GAA-GPA All-Star hurling team.

Five players from beaten finalists Cork and four from Munster champions Limerick are also recognised, making it an all-Munster selection.

The selection were announced at tonight’s All-Star banquet at the RDS.

You can read the full details here, by The42′s Fintan O’Toole.