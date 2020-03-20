Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- 126 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland were announced this evening by health officials, bringing the total number of cases to 683.
- Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has advised Irish people travelling abroad to make arrangements to come home “as soon as possible”.
- Childline has experienced an increase in demand for its services over the last week since schools and childcare facilities were forced to close due to the coronavirus outbreak in Ireland.
- TheJournal.ie debunked a claim that ‘Galway Hospital’ circulated a message telling people to wear gloves at petrol pumps.
- Every household in Ireland is set to receive two free postcards from An Post.
- A top up scheme for employers who have had to let go of staff temporarily due to Covid-19 to provide some payment to their employees and receive a refund from the State has been approved by the government.
- Property website Daft.ie has seen an increase in advertisements for rental property in Dublin since the coronavirus outbreak hit the tourism sector.
- The Seanad passed the emergency Covid-19 legislation which will now go on to be signed by President Micheal D Higgins.
- A plane crash in Co Offaly two years ago in which two people died, including a young boy, was probably caused by the pilot losing control in a steeply banked left turn, according to an official report.
INTERNATIONAL
#CLOSED: Boris Johnson ordered pubs, restaurants and cafes to close across the UK from midnight tonight.
#STAY AT HOME: The governor of California ordered people in the most populous US state to stay home as the coronavirus pandemic’s toll continues to worsen.
#ITALY: The Deputy Mayor of Bergamo, the Italian town which has been hit hardest by Covid-19, has warned Irish people to prepare themselves for the outbreak to worsen.
PARTING SHOT
It has been (yet another) long week. With many people working from home at this point, it’s important to appreciate the little things in life, including the weather.
This evening, people across the country used this time to enjoy the excellent sunset.
Here are some photos of that, in case you missed it.
