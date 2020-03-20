This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 20 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s a roundup of all the news that happened today – it’s The Fix.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 20 Mar 2020, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 4,976 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5053304

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

turnstone sea bird 699 Pictured Turnstone sea bird is caught out by a rouge wave at PoolBeg, Dublin this afternoon. Source: Sam Boal

  • 126 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland were announced this evening by health officials, bringing the total number of cases to 683.
  • Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has advised Irish people travelling abroad to make arrangements to come home “as soon as possible”.  
  • Childline has experienced an increase in demand for its services over the last week since schools and childcare facilities were forced to close due to the coronavirus outbreak in Ireland.
  • TheJournal.ie debunked a claim that ‘Galway Hospital’ circulated a message telling people to wear gloves at petrol pumps. 
  • Every household in Ireland is set to receive two free postcards from An Post. 
  • A top up scheme for employers who have had to let go of staff temporarily due to Covid-19 to provide some payment to their employees and receive a refund from the State has been approved by the government. 
  • Property website Daft.ie has seen an increase in advertisements for rental property in Dublin since the coronavirus outbreak hit the tourism sector.
  • The Seanad passed the emergency Covid-19 legislation which will now go on to be signed by President Micheal D Higgins.
  • A plane crash in Co Offaly two years ago in which two people died, including a young boy, was probably caused by the pilot losing control in a steeply banked left turn, according to an official report.

INTERNATIONAL

coronavirus British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at a media briefing today. Source: PA

#CLOSED: Boris Johnson ordered pubs, restaurants and cafes to close across the UK from midnight tonight.

#STAY AT HOME: The governor of California ordered people in the most populous US state to stay home as the coronavirus pandemic’s toll continues to worsen.

#ITALY: The Deputy Mayor of Bergamo, the Italian town which has been hit hardest by Covid-19, has warned Irish people to prepare themselves for the outbreak to worsen.

PARTING SHOT

It has been (yet another) long week. With many people working from home at this point, it’s important to appreciate the little things in life, including the weather. 

This evening, people across the country used this time to enjoy the excellent sunset. 

Here are some photos of that, in case you missed it. 

download The sunset in Dublin this evening. Source: Laura Byrne

WhatsApp Image 2020-03-20 at 19.37.44 The sunset in Wicklow.

20200320_185330 The view in Balbriggan this evening. Source: Monique Hertas

Image from iOS

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie