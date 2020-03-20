Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured Turnstone sea bird is caught out by a rouge wave at PoolBeg, Dublin this afternoon. Source: Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at a media briefing today. Source: PA

#CLOSED: Boris Johnson ordered pubs, restaurants and cafes to close across the UK from midnight tonight.

#STAY AT HOME: The governor of California ordered people in the most populous US state to stay home as the coronavirus pandemic’s toll continues to worsen.

#ITALY: The Deputy Mayor of Bergamo, the Italian town which has been hit hardest by Covid-19, has warned Irish people to prepare themselves for the outbreak to worsen.

PARTING SHOT

It has been (yet another) long week. With many people working from home at this point, it’s important to appreciate the little things in life, including the weather.

This evening, people across the country used this time to enjoy the excellent sunset.

Here are some photos of that, in case you missed it.

The sunset in Dublin this evening. Source: Laura Byrne

The sunset in Wicklow.

The view in Balbriggan this evening. Source: Monique Hertas