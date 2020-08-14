Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Resident Niyi Jegede and Simon Haslam Ireland's Housing Action group outside the site of an eviction in Dublin. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

People in Westminster protest against the UK government's handling of A-level results. Source: PA Images

#BIRTHER CONSPIRACY: US President Donald Trump has engaged in spreading false doubts about Kamala Harris’s eligibility to serve as vice president.

#OUTBREAK: New Zealand has extended a lockdown of its largest city Auckland by at least 12 days, as authorities struggle with a growing new coronavirus outbreak.

#APP STORE: Apple and Google have pulled video game sensation Fortnite from their mobile app shops after its maker Epic Games released an update that dodges revenue sharing with the tech giants.

#COVID-19: India’s coronavirus death toll has overtaken Britain’s to become the fourth highest in the world, with another single-day record increase in cases.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Mike Egerton/PA Images

Irish middle-distance runner Ciara Mageean broke the Irish 1000m record this evening, running the distance in 2:31 in Monaco. Her time bettered the previous record set by Sonia O’Sullivan 27 years ago.

O’Sullivan was one of the first to congratulate Mageean this evening.