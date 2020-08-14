Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials have said that there have been 67 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in this country.
- A mushroom plant in Tipperary has suspended its operations due to a number of positive Covid-19 tests.
- A man appeared in court this evening charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of Michael Olohan in Clontarf in Dublin yesterday.
- Gardaí in Galway city are investigating a stabbing that took place in the Eyre Square area last night.
- Paddle boarder Ellen Glynn has spoken about the remarkable rescue of her and her cousin Sara Feeney in Galway Bay yesterday.
- A meat factory in Tullamore that closed as a result of Covid-19 cases is to reopen next week.
- Dublin City Council has extended its pedestrianisation trials in the Grafton Street area of Dublin until the end of the month.
- A number of opposition politicians have voiced concerns over the plans for school transport when children return to school at the end of this month.
- The government has announced a package of measures for businesses in Kildare, Laois and Offaly, but there are to be no flight refunds for airline customers in those counties.
- The 2020 Irish Open golf tournament is to take place without fans at Galgorm Castle in Antrim next month.
WORLD
#BIRTHER CONSPIRACY: US President Donald Trump has engaged in spreading false doubts about Kamala Harris’s eligibility to serve as vice president.
#OUTBREAK: New Zealand has extended a lockdown of its largest city Auckland by at least 12 days, as authorities struggle with a growing new coronavirus outbreak.
#APP STORE: Apple and Google have pulled video game sensation Fortnite from their mobile app shops after its maker Epic Games released an update that dodges revenue sharing with the tech giants.
#COVID-19: India’s coronavirus death toll has overtaken Britain’s to become the fourth highest in the world, with another single-day record increase in cases.
PARTING SHOT
Irish middle-distance runner Ciara Mageean broke the Irish 1000m record this evening, running the distance in 2:31 in Monaco. Her time bettered the previous record set by Sonia O’Sullivan 27 years ago.
O’Sullivan was one of the first to congratulate Mageean this evening.
