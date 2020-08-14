This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

67 new cases, mushroom plant closes and Trump returns to birther conspiracies.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 14 Aug 2020, 9:08 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

128 Berkeley Road eviction Resident Niyi Jegede and Simon Haslam Ireland's Housing Action group outside the site of an eviction in Dublin. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

a-level-results People in Westminster protest against the UK government's handling of A-level results. Source: PA Images

#BIRTHER CONSPIRACY: US President Donald Trump has engaged in spreading false doubts about Kamala Harris’s eligibility to serve as vice president.  

#OUTBREAK: New Zealand has extended a lockdown of its largest city Auckland by at least 12 days, as authorities struggle with a growing new coronavirus outbreak.

#APP STORE: Apple and Google have pulled video game sensation Fortnite from their mobile app shops after its maker Epic Games released an update that dodges revenue sharing with the tech giants.

#COVID-19: India’s coronavirus death toll has overtaken Britain’s to become the fourth highest in the world, with another single-day record increase in cases. 

PARTING SHOT

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

iaaf-world-athletics-championships-2019-day-seven-khalifa-international-stadium Source: Mike Egerton/PA Images

Irish middle-distance runner Ciara Mageean broke the Irish 1000m record this evening, running the distance in 2:31 in Monaco. Her time bettered the previous record set by Sonia O’Sullivan 27 years ago.

O’Sullivan was one of the first to congratulate Mageean this evening.

