Dublin: -2°C Friday 5 March 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s what made headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 5 Mar 2021, 8:50 PM
A woman jumps for a photograph taken by a friend on the beach in Ballbriggan, Dublin.
Image: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND 

A woman jumps for a photograph taken by a friend on the beach in Ballbriggan, Dublin. Source: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

pope-francis-at-sayidat-al-nejat-cathedral-baghdad Pope Francis meets clergymen at the Syro-Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of Salvation (Sayidat al-Najat) in the capital Baghdad. Source: Vandeville Eric/ABACA

#SWEDEN: A 22-year-old Afghan man has been remanded in custody in Sweden, after he was accused of stabbing seven people earlier in the week, the district court said.

#IRAQ: Pope Francis arrived in Iraq to urge the country’s dwindling number of Christians to stay put and help rebuild the country after years of war and persecution.

#NEW ZEALAND: The country will lift a Covid-19 lockdown on nearly two million people on Sunday, as authorities say they are confident that a virus cluster in the country’s largest city has been contained.

PARTING SHOT

It’s another Friday in lockdown, sadly. 

Here’s a video of some dogs playing to cheer you up. (If the link doesn’t work then click here.)

Source: Tiger Productions/YouTube

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

