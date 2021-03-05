Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- NPHET confirmed 522 new cases and nine deaths from coronavirus.
- The British government moved to unilaterally ease another element of the contentious Brexit arrangements governing trade to Northern Ireland.
- The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has fallen to the lowest level since late December.
- Parents who had to submit their own passports as part of the application for their child to get a passport may have to wait as long as six months to receive their own back.
- Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said there are “no guarantees” that the construction sector will reopen on 5 April.
- Gardaí have issued almost 12,000 fines related to Covid breaches.
- The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board suspended trainer Gordon Elliott’s licence for 12 months – with the final six months of that ban suspended – following an investigation into a photo showing Elliott sitting on a dead horse.
- Gardaí launched an investigation into the death of a man in Lusk, north Dublin.
WORLD
#SWEDEN: A 22-year-old Afghan man has been remanded in custody in Sweden, after he was accused of stabbing seven people earlier in the week, the district court said.
#IRAQ: Pope Francis arrived in Iraq to urge the country’s dwindling number of Christians to stay put and help rebuild the country after years of war and persecution.
#NEW ZEALAND: The country will lift a Covid-19 lockdown on nearly two million people on Sunday, as authorities say they are confident that a virus cluster in the country’s largest city has been contained.
