Here's What Happened Today: Friday

A woman jumps for a photograph taken by a friend on the beach in Ballbriggan, Dublin.

A woman jumps for a photograph taken by a friend on the beach in Ballbriggan, Dublin.

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A woman jumps for a photograph taken by a friend on the beach in Ballbriggan, Dublin. Source: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Pope Francis meets clergymen at the Syro-Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of Salvation (Sayidat al-Najat) in the capital Baghdad. Source: Vandeville Eric/ABACA

#SWEDEN: A 22-year-old Afghan man has been remanded in custody in Sweden, after he was accused of stabbing seven people earlier in the week, the district court said.

#IRAQ: Pope Francis arrived in Iraq to urge the country’s dwindling number of Christians to stay put and help rebuild the country after years of war and persecution.

#NEW ZEALAND: The country will lift a Covid-19 lockdown on nearly two million people on Sunday, as authorities say they are confident that a virus cluster in the country’s largest city has been contained.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

It’s another Friday in lockdown, sadly.

Here’s a video of some dogs playing to cheer you up. (If the link doesn’t work then click here.)