Friday 17 September 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 17 Sep 2021, 8:52 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

covid 19 811 The famous nightckub announced it was reopening its doors on 22 October. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

afghanistan A wrestler recovers during a traditional wrestling match at the Chaman-e-Hozari Park in Kabul, Afghanistan Source: Bernat Armangue via PA

#USA: Federal prosecutors are preparing to indict a former Boeing test pilot suspected of misleading aviation regulators over the safety issues blamed for two fatal 737 Max crashes, the Wall Street Journal reported.

#NEW ZEALAND: The deaths of three young children who had just migrated from South Africa to New Zealand are being treated as murders.

PARTING SHOT

It’s Culture Night tonight and its back for its 15th year – and unlike last year, people will get to enjoy in-person events across Ireland.

For those who can’t or aren’t able to take to the streets however, there is also a large range of online cultural events to enjoy.

 Culture Night is the night of the year where arts and culture practitioners and venues throw open their doors to people for free. Last year, the Covid-19 pandemic meant that the event had to take place online, but this year looser restrictions and the high vaccination rate mean thing can get back to some sort of normal (the usual guidelines do apply to in-person events, of course). Around 80% of the events this year are ‘offline’.

file-photo-tonight-is-culture-night-and-venues-across-ireland-will-host-outdoor-events-for-the-public-attend-end Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

