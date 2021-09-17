Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Controversy has surrounded Michael D Higgins’ decision to decline an invitation to celebrate 100 years since the founding of Northern Ireland.
- Health officials confirmed a further 1,392 cases in Ireland today.
- The HSE has spent over €480 million on Covid-19 tests and testing centres throughout the pandemic.
- A hospital group said it is gravely concerned about Covid-19 patients discharging themselves prematurely.
- A man died in a single-vehicle collision in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, overnight.
- Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.
- A phased introduction of different speed limits on the M50 will begin to take effect over the next few weeks, the Transport Minister has announced.
- The HSE has reported more than 1,000 posts on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic and the vaccination programme.
INTERNATIONAL
#USA: Federal prosecutors are preparing to indict a former Boeing test pilot suspected of misleading aviation regulators over the safety issues blamed for two fatal 737 Max crashes, the Wall Street Journal reported.
#NEW ZEALAND: The deaths of three young children who had just migrated from South Africa to New Zealand are being treated as murders.
PARTING SHOT
It’s Culture Night tonight and its back for its 15th year – and unlike last year, people will get to enjoy in-person events across Ireland.
For those who can’t or aren’t able to take to the streets however, there is also a large range of online cultural events to enjoy.
Culture Night is the night of the year where arts and culture practitioners and venues throw open their doors to people for free. Last year, the Covid-19 pandemic meant that the event had to take place online, but this year looser restrictions and the high vaccination rate mean thing can get back to some sort of normal (the usual guidelines do apply to in-person events, of course). Around 80% of the events this year are ‘offline’.
