Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#JERUSALEM: A gunman killed five people and wounded three others in a shooting near a synagogue in east Jerusalem in one of the deadliest attacks on Israelis in years, according to Israel’s national rescue service.
#USA: American health authorities have proposed a further easing of AIDS-era restrictions on blood donations by gay and bisexual men.
#UK: Former UK Health Secretary secretary Matt Hancock has donated 3% the £320,000 (€365,000) fee he was paid for his controversial appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
It’s the last Friday of a loooooong January and many of us just got paid.
Here is a video of dogs having fun to celebrate. Enjoy! (Click here if does not appear below)
