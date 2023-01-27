Advertisement

Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie Pictured are two heron battle in mid air this morning in the Pheonix Park,
# News Fix
Here's What Happened Today: Friday
A fatal KIlkenny crash, Dublin’s clamping hotspots and the BBC apologises for Mescal British blunder.
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

heron 43 Sam Boal Pictured are two heron battle in mid air this morning in the Pheonix Park, Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

germany-holocaust Markus Schreiber Wreaths are placed at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Berlin, Germany. Markus Schreiber

#JERUSALEM: A gunman killed five people and wounded three others in a shooting near a synagogue in east Jerusalem in one of the deadliest attacks on Israelis in years, according to Israel’s national rescue service.

#USA: American health authorities have proposed a further easing of AIDS-era restrictions on blood donations by gay and bisexual men.

#UK: Former UK Health Secretary secretary Matt Hancock has donated 3% the £320,000 (€365,000) fee he was paid for his controversial appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 

PARTING SHOT

It’s the last Friday of a loooooong January and many of us just got paid. 

Here is a video of dogs having fun to celebrate. Enjoy! (Click here if does not appear below)

Cutest Puppies City / YouTube

