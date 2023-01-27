Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

#JERUSALEM: A gunman killed five people and wounded three others in a shooting near a synagogue in east Jerusalem in one of the deadliest attacks on Israelis in years, according to Israel’s national rescue service.

#USA: American health authorities have proposed a further easing of AIDS-era restrictions on blood donations by gay and bisexual men.

#UK: Former UK Health Secretary secretary Matt Hancock has donated 3% the £320,000 (€365,000) fee he was paid for his controversial appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

