IRELAND

Patricija Bredovska with piece No more Business as Usual - If everyone on Earth consumed resources and accumulated waste like we do in Ireland, we would need three Earths to sustain us and maintain how we live, NCAD Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Passengers at Gatwick Airport near Crawley, West Sussex, where flights were cancelled and delayed after a suspected prohibited item was found in luggage. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#ENGLAND: Gatwick Airport closed to new passengers for more than four hours today as Sussex Police deployed its bomb disposal unit because of “the discovery of a suspected prohibited item in luggage”.

#LASO: Six tourists died following suspected methanol poisoning in a backpacker hostel in Laos.

#USA: The judge in Donald Trump’s criminal hush money case ordered that sentencing be delayed indefinitely, a legal win for the US president-elect as he prepares to return to the White House.

#LEBANON: Four Italian UN peacekeepers were injured by suspected Hezbollah rocket fire in Lebanon today.

PARTING SHOT

CILLIAN MURPHY HAS bought a cinema in Kerry that he used to visit as a child.

Murphy, from Cork, 48, and his wife, artist Yvonne McGuinness, will refurbish The Phoenix Cinema in Dingle next year.

The venue, which has been used as a movie theatre and dance hall, had been in operation for more than 100 years, and had been on the market for three years before McGuinness and Murphy bought the building.