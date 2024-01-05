Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Louisa Ní Éideáin, who's show Dopa-Mean Girl runs at Smock Alley Theatre as part of the 14th First Fortnight Mental Health Art and Culture Festival. She is pictured beside pieces by artist Tom Meskell entitled Silva Lumina - Lights Of Growth. Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

Members of the Abu Sinjar family mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#SOUTH AFRICA Ex-Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was released from prison on parole, almost 11 years after he shot dead his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in a crime that gripped the world.

#GAZA: Israel’s defence minister for the first time presented proposals for the post-conflict administration of Gaza, where officials have said unrelenting bombardment has killed dozens over 24 hours.

#EPSTEIN FILES: Virginia Giuffre alleged she was sex-trafficked to “two of the world’s most respected politicians” as well as the UK’s Prince Andrew, court documents show.

#RIP: Derek Draper, who was married to TV presenter Kate Garraway, died aged 56 after suffering long-lasting symptoms from Covid-19, which he contracted in March 2020.

#CHINA Tesla is recalling more than 1.6 million electric vehicles in China, marking another blow for the US firm days after it was surpassed in EV sales by China’s BYD.

#COP29 Azerbijan appointed a former oil executive as president of the United Nations climate conference that the country is set to host in November.

PARTING SHOT

Shutterstock / Yemets Shutterstock / Yemets / Yemets

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has said restaurants and food outlets should cut down on the amount of food they put on consumers’ plates to reduce food waste.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, McConalogue said there was a lot of waste within food service and urged businesses to look to address the issue further.

“Anytime I go to a food outlet, I’m tired of saying ‘that’s enough, I don’t need anymore food [on my plate],” he said.

So in today’s poll, we asked: Should restaurants reduce portions to cut down on food waste?

