IRELAND

Sligo Rovers have recently established the club's first team for players with Down Syndrome. It's open to male and female players aged over 16 and they train on Wednesday evenings in Sligo. Sligo Rovers Sligo Rovers

INTERNATIONAL

Police and firefighters are deployed following an incident on Mannheim's market square. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: US president Joe Biden called on Hamas to accept a newly proposed three-phased truce deal with Israel.

#TRUMP TRIAL: Less than a day after being found guilty of 34 charges in his hush money trial, Donald Trump railed against his criminal conviction in a rambling speech.

#TRUMP REACTION: We also took a look at how the Trumpsters were taking the news of his conviction (spoiler: not well).

#GERMANY: An attacker with a knife wounded several people in a square in the south-western German city of Mannheim. Police shot at the attacker, who also was hurt.

#UK LABOUR: Diane Abbott is “free” to stand as a Labour candidate in the General Election, leader Keir Starmer said after a days-long row over her political future overshadowed Labour’s campaign.

Shutterstock Shutterstock

We’re in for some sunshine this bank holiday weekend, according to Met Éireann.

It will be dry and sunny for most of today, with long spells of sunshine forecast for tomorrow and temperatures of 20 degrees in parts.

It’s weather like this that sparks the thought – will we throw a few burgers on the BBQ?

Whether it’s sausages, steaks, veggie burgers, corn on the cob or chicken that takes your fancy, in today’s poll we wanted to know if you’ll be firing up the BBQ this weekend.

