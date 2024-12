NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Santa got Government approval to enter Irish airspace on Christmas eve today. Alamy Alamy

INTERNATIONAL

Gisele Pelicot's ex-husband and all men who were accused of raping her without her knowledge were all found guilty in a French court today. Alamy Alamy

#FRANCE: Ex-husband of Gisele Pelicot and all other defendants were found guilty in French mass rape trial

#YEMEN: Israel launched multiple strikes against ports and infrastructure in Yemen, killing at least nine people

#NEW YORK: Man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare chief to appear at extradition hearing

#GAZA: A human rights watchdog said Israel restricting water access in Gaza constitutes ‘act of genocide’

PARTING SHOT

A talented secondary school choir in Tipperary has gone viral for their rendition of ‘O Holy Night’, which has generated hundreds of thousands of views and worldwide praise this week.

Students from Ursuline Secondary School, an all-girls school based in Thurles, Co Tipperary, were joined by members of local primary school Scoil Angela and a large audience for their annual carol service on Tuesday night in Thurles Cathedral.

The festive school event also featured an orchestra, as well as members of the local St Angela’s Academy of Music.

The service, an annual tradition for the school, featured an evening of traditional carol singing, with one standout performance of ‘O Holy Night’ gaining massive traction on social media.