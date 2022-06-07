#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 7 June 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Jane Moore Tuesday 7 Jun 2022, 8:50 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE222 PopUp Gaelcholaiste Pictured at the pop-up Gaelcholáiste outside the Department of Education are Éabha Ni Mhurchadha, Hannah Nic Suibhne, Sadhbh Nic Alish, Mia a Ni Leadáin, Moyà Ní Loingsigh and Joely Ní Chofaigh from Gaelscoil Lios na nÓg, Ranelagh. Source: Sasko Lazarov

INTERNATIONAL

ukraine-war-wedding-photos-behind-sandbags Alesya and Gena are photographed shortly after their wedding ceremony behind a protective wall of sandbags in front of the opera house in the port city of Odessa. Source: DPA/PA Images

#CONFIDENCE VOTE UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to cut taxes and drive down the cost of government after a wounding revolt by Conservative MPs put his long-term future in doubt.

#UKRAINE Russia claims it has occupied large swathes of eastern Ukraine after a relentless, weeks-long barrage and the recent deployment of more troops.

#BRAZIL A British journalist and a Brazilian indigenous expert have gone missing in a remote region of the Amazon rainforest after receiving threats, authorities and indigenous-rights groups said, raising fears for their safety.

#TRAVEL Ryanair received criticism over its requirement for passengers travelling on South African passports to complete a test checking their general knowledge about the country.

PARTING SHOT

Taoiseach Micheál Martin unveiled a bust of the late John Hume at the European Parliament in Strasbourg today.

He joined the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, in unveiling the bust of the long-time SDLP leader and key architect of the Good Friday agreement which the government donated to the EP.

It marks the contribution the Nobel Peace Prize winner made during his 25 years as an MEP and the inspiration he took from the European project in his work.

Speaking at the unveiling, Martin said he was “honoured to be here today to remember and to celebrate the late John Hume whom we sadly lost in 2020″.

“This bust is a reminder of John’s unwavering commitment to peace on the island of Ireland, his commitment to the European ideal, and the political skill and tenacity with which he bound them together,” he said.

“The Good Friday Agreement shows what can be achieved when we work together in partnership, in Ireland and in the UK, with the support of our friends in Europe and the United States.”

Jane Moore
