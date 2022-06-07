Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Stormont could be recalled again to try to elect a speaker if a petition attracts the necessary support from MLAs.
- The President of the Irish Planning Institute said the review into the processes and procedures at An Bord Pleanála by the Office of the Planning Regulator “must be completed thoroughly and without any undue delay”.
- A mother who died when the car she was in plunged into a river in Cork has been described as a kind and loyal friend with a “heart of gold”.
- Foreign Affairs and Defence Minister Simon Coveney is visiting Finland and Sweden for talks with Government ministers in both countries.
- An army officer accused of sexually assaulting two female soldiers following a social event at a military barracks in Dublin two years ago will go on trial before a general court martial in September.
- High Court actions have been launched against An Bord Pleanála’s decisions to grant planning permission for over 1,000 residential units in two separate Strategic Housing Developments in Dublin.
- Early results from the census are due to be published in two weeks, giving insight into the first population-wide survey since 2016.
- The post of Ceann Comhairle is now officially at least the second best-paid political role in the state after the President.
INTERNATIONAL
#CONFIDENCE VOTE UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to cut taxes and drive down the cost of government after a wounding revolt by Conservative MPs put his long-term future in doubt.
#UKRAINE Russia claims it has occupied large swathes of eastern Ukraine after a relentless, weeks-long barrage and the recent deployment of more troops.
#BRAZIL A British journalist and a Brazilian indigenous expert have gone missing in a remote region of the Amazon rainforest after receiving threats, authorities and indigenous-rights groups said, raising fears for their safety.
#TRAVEL Ryanair received criticism over its requirement for passengers travelling on South African passports to complete a test checking their general knowledge about the country.
PARTING SHOT
Honoured to remember and celebrate the late John Hume. He made the achievement of ‘a just and lasting peace for all the people of Ireland’ his life’s work. At this, he succeeded, for which we all owe him a debt of gratitude.— Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) June 7, 2022
Speech: https://t.co/UFybOertNy pic.twitter.com/ye3LSwqVd0
Taoiseach Micheál Martin unveiled a bust of the late John Hume at the European Parliament in Strasbourg today.
He joined the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, in unveiling the bust of the long-time SDLP leader and key architect of the Good Friday agreement which the government donated to the EP.
It marks the contribution the Nobel Peace Prize winner made during his 25 years as an MEP and the inspiration he took from the European project in his work.
Speaking at the unveiling, Martin said he was “honoured to be here today to remember and to celebrate the late John Hume whom we sadly lost in 2020″.
“This bust is a reminder of John’s unwavering commitment to peace on the island of Ireland, his commitment to the European ideal, and the political skill and tenacity with which he bound them together,” he said.
“The Good Friday Agreement shows what can be achieved when we work together in partnership, in Ireland and in the UK, with the support of our friends in Europe and the United States.”
