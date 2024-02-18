Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you all of today’s top stories.

IRELAND

Daniel Wiffen: Magheralin 22-year-old is a double world champion. Andrea Staccioli / INPHO Andrea Staccioli / INPHO / INPHO

INTERNATIONAL

Three young boys in Rafah, Gaza look at the remains of a refugee camp bombed by Israeli forces. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA The head of the World Health Organisation said that Nasser hospital in Khan Younis was “not functional anymore” after it was besieged and raided by Israeli troops.

#RED SEA The US launched five military strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. The latest salvo comes after the Houthis announced yesterday that they had stuck an oil tanker.

#GERMANY A German union called on ground staff for Lufthansa to strike at seven airports on Tuesday following a similar walkout earlier this month.

#NETHERLANDS Calm returned to the streets of The Hague today after a night of rioting and skirmishes between rival Eritrean groups that saw vehicles set on fire and riot police firing tear gas.

#USA Donald Trump railed against the judge who slapped him with a $355 million (€329m) fine in his New York civil fraud trial while facing penalties that, with interest, could exceed half-a-billion dollars.

PARTING SHOT

Robert Oppenheimer in 1904. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

What with Cillian Murphy still trotting the globe, soaking up praise and picking up awards for his recent portrayal of the father of the atomic bomb, it seems fitting to mention that today is the anniversary of the real J. Robert Oppenheimer’s death.

Not only did Oppenheimer play a key role in making the most destructive weapon in human history, he also popularised (in the English-speaking world at least) a verse from the Hindu scripture, the Bhagavad Gita.

“Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds.”