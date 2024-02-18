Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you all of today’s top stories.
IRELAND
- A man who had been arrested in relation to a €6.5 million drug seizure was charged.
- A cyclist died from his injuries after being involved in a collision between a car and his bicycle this morning on the Malahide Road in Dublin.
- Daniel Wiffen was crowned a double world champion as he won the 1500m freestyle gold with a sensational performance in Sunday evening’s final in Doha.
- Media Minister Catherine Martin requested that RTÉ director-general Kevin Bakhurst and board chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh meet with her tomorrow morning.
- The French ambassador warned that his Government has uncovered significant Russian disinformation operations in his country and that it cannot be “excluded” that similar operations are underway in Ireland ahead of the upcoming elections.
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill and the DUP’s Emma Little-Pengelly to “work collaboratively to deliver prosperity for the people of Northern Ireland”.
- Two people remained in custody after three firearms were seized during searches in Dublin.
- Families availing of St John of God Community Services expressed “alarm” over the proposed transfer of services to the HSE.
- Gardaí appealed for witnesses after a man was left with serious injuries following a hit-and-run collision in Dublin.
- A six-year-old girl died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash in Co Westmeath last week.
- The Labour Party selected Limerick sociologist Niamh Hourigan as its candidate in the Ireland South constituency in this year’s European parliamentary elections.
- The Instagram account of Basketball Ireland was removed in error and has now been restored, according to a spokesperson for Meta, the social media site’s parent company.
INTERNATIONAL
#GAZA The head of the World Health Organisation said that Nasser hospital in Khan Younis was “not functional anymore” after it was besieged and raided by Israeli troops.
#RED SEA The US launched five military strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. The latest salvo comes after the Houthis announced yesterday that they had stuck an oil tanker.
#GERMANY A German union called on ground staff for Lufthansa to strike at seven airports on Tuesday following a similar walkout earlier this month.
#NETHERLANDS Calm returned to the streets of The Hague today after a night of rioting and skirmishes between rival Eritrean groups that saw vehicles set on fire and riot police firing tear gas.
#USA Donald Trump railed against the judge who slapped him with a $355 million (€329m) fine in his New York civil fraud trial while facing penalties that, with interest, could exceed half-a-billion dollars.
PARTING SHOT
What with Cillian Murphy still trotting the globe, soaking up praise and picking up awards for his recent portrayal of the father of the atomic bomb, it seems fitting to mention that today is the anniversary of the real J. Robert Oppenheimer’s death.
Not only did Oppenheimer play a key role in making the most destructive weapon in human history, he also popularised (in the English-speaking world at least) a verse from the Hindu scripture, the Bhagavad Gita.
“Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds.”
