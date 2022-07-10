Here's what happened today: Sunday

#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 10 July 2022
By Emer Moreau Sunday 10 Jul 2022, 7:30 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

stand alone 480 People walk on Sandmount Beach in Dublin Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

  • A new report said that the availability of properties to rent through the HAP scheme dropped 43% between March and June
  • Ireland’s European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness said she hopes Northern Irelan will be “front and centre” in the race to replace Boris Johnson as UK prime minister
  • Dublin Fire Brigade extinguished a blaze on Francis St in Dublin in the early hours of the morning
  • Tributes were paid to a man in his 30s who died after falling from a bonfire in Antrim
  • Suspended Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan said she has not decided how she will vote in a no-confidence motion against the government this week
  • Met Éireann said that today was the hottest day of the year so far

 

WORLD

download Women waiting for their children to receive treatment for malnutrition in Lekwasimyen in Northern Kenya's Turkana province Source: Lisa Murray

​​#KENYA: In our lead story this morning, Orla Dwyer reported on severe drought in northern Kenya and the risks it poses to people’s lives there.

#UKRAINE: At least six people were killed after Russian rockets hit the eastern Ukraine town of Chasiv Yar.

#UK: Nine Tories put themselves forward in the race to replace Boris Johnson as leader of the party and prime minister

#SRI LANKA: Protesters refused to leave President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence, a day after they stormed his home and forced him to announce his resignation

PARTING SHOT

48594403-24de-499f-a665-78623fde44c8 Source: PA

​​A hospital has installed beehives to ease the fears of children who have suffered life-threatening reactions to bee and wasp stings.

Cork University Hospital has become home to tens of thousands of honeybees in a unique apiary project.

Patients will soon be able to watch the insects from waiting rooms via a CCTV system installed at entry points to the hives.

Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

