Here's what happened today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

People walk on Sandmount Beach in Dublin Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A new report said that the availability of properties to rent through the HAP scheme dropped 43% between March and June

dropped 43% between March and June Ireland’s European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness said she hopes Northern Irelan will be “front and centre” in the race to replace Boris Johnson as UK prime minister

in the race to replace Boris Johnson as UK prime minister Dublin Fire Brigade extinguished a blaze on Francis St in Dublin in the early hours of the morning

in Dublin in the early hours of the morning Tributes were paid to a man in his 30s who died after falling from a bonfire in Antrim

in Antrim Suspended Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan said she has not decided how she will vote in a no-confidence motion against the government this week

against the government this week Met Éireann said that today was the hottest day of the year so far

WORLD

Women waiting for their children to receive treatment for malnutrition in Lekwasimyen in Northern Kenya's Turkana province Source: Lisa Murray

​​#KENYA: In our lead story this morning, Orla Dwyer reported on severe drought in northern Kenya and the risks it poses to people’s lives there.

#UKRAINE: At least six people were killed after Russian rockets hit the eastern Ukraine town of Chasiv Yar.

#UK: Nine Tories put themselves forward in the race to replace Boris Johnson as leader of the party and prime minister

#SRI LANKA: Protesters refused to leave President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence, a day after they stormed his home and forced him to announce his resignation

PARTING SHOT

Source: PA

​​A hospital has installed beehives to ease the fears of children who have suffered life-threatening reactions to bee and wasp stings.

Cork University Hospital has become home to tens of thousands of honeybees in a unique apiary project.

Patients will soon be able to watch the insects from waiting rooms via a CCTV system installed at entry points to the hives.