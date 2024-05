NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Lauren Kiely, left, Aoife Scanlon and Fiadh Driver, at The Killarney Races May Festival today. Valerie O'Sullivan Valerie O'Sullivan

INTERNATIONAL

Advertisement

Russian emergency service employees work at the scene of a partially collapsed block of flats after a missile attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Russian city of Belgorod, Russia. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#RUSSIA A Ukrainian strike on a residential building in Russia killed at least five people, the Russian emergency situations ministry said as the Kremlin’s forces made gains in northeastern Ukraine.

#PALESTINE Israel continued its bombardment of Gaza as world leaders urged it not to invade Rafah city.

#GEORGIA Tens of thousands of people rallied on the streets of the Georgian capital Tbilisi, protesting against a “foreign influence” bill.

PARTING SHOT

IT’S A DAY of rest, and you may be in the mood for a quiet corner and a comfy chair.

We’ve hand-picked some of the week’s best reads for you to savour.