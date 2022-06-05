#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 5 June 2022
Advertisement

Here's what happened today: Sunday

Your roundup of what made the headlines.

By Emer Moreau Sunday 5 Jun 2022, 8:00 PM
10 minutes ago 214 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5783880

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

90092804 Aer Arann provides flights to the three Aran Islands. Source: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

  • Noteworthy investigated how overgrazing is leading to devastating ecological impacts across a number of habitats in Ireland – particularly the uplands
  • Gardaí urged the public to exercise caution on the roads for the remainder of the bank holiday weekend following a number of fatal incidents in recent days
  • Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys announced a €4.9 million contract for flights to and from the Aran Islands which will provide a boost for the communities there
  • Dublin Airport experienced another busy morning but avoided the lengthy queues seen last week, with waiting times under 30 minutes by the afternoon
  • Gardaí appealed for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of six-year-old Michael O’Connell, who was reported missing in Mullingar
  • A man is due in court tomorrow in connection with the seizure of just under €4.7 million worth of cocaine earlier this week
  • The Good Information Project examined changing attitudes towards menopause

WORLD

bangladesh-fire A man checks his phone as a fire rages at the BM Inland Container Depot in Chittagong, Bangladesh Source: PA Images

#UKRAINE: Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Moscow will strike new targets if the West supplies long-range missiles to Ukraine, claiming that new arms deliveries to Kyiv were aimed at “prolonging the conflict”

#MONKEYPOX: The WHO said that 780 laboratory-confirmed monkeypox cases have been reported to it from 27 non-endemic countries

#NIGERIA: Police said that gunmen stormed a Catholic church in southwest Nigeria’s Ondo state, killing “many” worshippers and wounding others

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

#BANGLADESH: At least 49 people died and hundreds were injured after a fire sparked a huge chemical explosion at a shipping container depot

PARTING SHOT

Womens Mini Marathon 04 Source: Andres Poveda

Thousands of runners turned out for this year’s women’s mini marathon, despite the unrelenting drizzle in Dublin. The 10km race from Fitzwilliam Square to Lower Baggot Street hasn’t been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie