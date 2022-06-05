Here's what happened today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Aer Arann provides flights to the three Aran Islands. Source: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Noteworthy investigated how overgrazing is leading to devastating ecological impacts across a number of habitats in Ireland – particularly the uplands

investigated how overgrazing is leading to devastating ecological impacts across a number of habitats in Ireland – particularly the uplands Gardaí urged the public to exercise caution on the roads for the remainder of the bank holiday weekend following a number of fatal incidents in recent days

urged the public to exercise caution on the roads for the remainder of the bank holiday weekend following a number of fatal incidents in recent days Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys announced a €4.9 million contract for flights to and from the Aran Islands which will provide a boost for the communities there

announced a €4.9 million contract for flights to and from the Aran Islands which will provide a boost for the communities there Dublin Airport experienced another busy morning but avoided the lengthy queues seen last week, with waiting times under 30 minutes by the afternoon

experienced another busy morning but avoided the lengthy queues seen last week, with waiting times under 30 minutes by the afternoon Gardaí appealed for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of six-year-old Michael O’Connell, who was reported missing in Mullingar

appealed for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of six-year-old Michael O’Connell, who was reported missing in Mullingar A man is due in court tomorrow in connection with the seizure of just under €4.7 million worth of cocaine earlier this week

tomorrow in connection with the seizure of just under €4.7 million worth of cocaine earlier this week The Good Information Project examined changing attitudes towards menopause

WORLD

A man checks his phone as a fire rages at the BM Inland Container Depot in Chittagong, Bangladesh Source: PA Images

#UKRAINE: Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Moscow will strike new targets if the West supplies long-range missiles to Ukraine, claiming that new arms deliveries to Kyiv were aimed at “prolonging the conflict”

#MONKEYPOX: The WHO said that 780 laboratory-confirmed monkeypox cases have been reported to it from 27 non-endemic countries

#NIGERIA: Police said that gunmen stormed a Catholic church in southwest Nigeria’s Ondo state, killing “many” worshippers and wounding others

#BANGLADESH: At least 49 people died and hundreds were injured after a fire sparked a huge chemical explosion at a shipping container depot

PARTING SHOT

Source: Andres Poveda

Thousands of runners turned out for this year’s women’s mini marathon, despite the unrelenting drizzle in Dublin. The 10km race from Fitzwilliam Square to Lower Baggot Street hasn’t been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.