Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The UK and EU have agreed a significant change affecting the movement of some goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland – as politicians in Northern Ireland geared up for a return to powersharing.
- While Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill said today is a “day of optimism”, things were decidedly less cheerful on the streets of Co Down this afternoon.
- Irish officials will engage with South Africa over the coming months as the government considers whether to intervene in the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the Government has said.
- A convicted murderer who attacked and imprisoned an elderly woman and two priests in their homes while on temporary release from prison has been given an eight-year jail term.
- A small plane crashed on a road in County Armagh and the pilot was taken to hospital.
- The Government said it is interested in using chartered flights to deport people who have had their asylum claims denied.
- Palestine’s ambassador to Ireland said that if Irish politicians go to the St Patrick’s Day event in the White House they should raise the plight of Gaza with US president Joe Biden.
- A senior DUP executive member wore a wire in order to leak details of the party’s meeting to loyalist activist Jamie Bryson last night.
- The outdoor seawater pool in Clontarf on Dublin’s northside will be unaffected by the sudden closure of The Baths restaurant, which were built and opened together in 2019.
- A complaint about a controversial TG4 documentary on the explosion in the Co Donegal village of Creeslough in October 2022 which killed 10 people was partially upheld by the media watchdog.
- VHI announced it will increase the price of its health insurance plans by an average of 7% from 1 March.
- A man was arrested after being found intoxicated and in possession of a toy gun in Dublin city centre yesterday.
- The Government announced that it added Algeria and Botswana to its list of “safe countries” as part of an effort to speed up asylum claims.
- New cars in Ireland grew 2.4cm wider in five years, with some of the most popular models now so large they have just a few centimetres to spare in many parking spaces, Valerie Flynn reported in our lead story this morning.
INTERNATIONAL
#USA US President Joe Biden said he had decided how to respond to an attack on a military base in Jordan, adding that Iran was to blame for the drone attack that killed three US troops.
#PALESTINE Undercover Israeli agents, some disguised as medical staff, raided a West Bank hospital today and shot dead three Palestinian militants.
#PHOTOSHOP An Australian Television network apologised to a local politician after it showed an image of her that had been digitally altered to make the outfit she was wearing look more revealing while also enlarging her breasts.
#FRANCE Thousands of farmers continued to protest across France today. Here’s an explainer to get you up to speed.
PARTING SHOT
Dublin’s Hill Street Family Resource Centre launched their tenth annual Lunar New Year Community celebration today, which is set to take place on Sunday, 11 February from 2pm.
The event is being held in collaboration with the North East Inner City initiative (NEIC).
The celebration is a family-friendly event and is “open to all”, the Centre said.
“There will be traditional interactive workshops with live performances from South East Asian Communities including a variety of entertainment, from food and drama to Tai Chi, Origami and Calligraphy.
“2024 celebrates the Year of the Dragon, a year of Growth, Abundance and Prosperity.”
