Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Aimee Xu (7) poses for the camera at the launch of the Hill Street Family Resource Centre Lunar New Year Community Celebration in Dublin. Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography / Fennell Photography

INTERNATIONAL

A French farmer atop his tractor during a protest in Strasbourg, France. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#USA US President Joe Biden said he had decided how to respond to an attack on a military base in Jordan, adding that Iran was to blame for the drone attack that killed three US troops.

#PALESTINE Undercover Israeli agents, some disguised as medical staff, raided a West Bank hospital today and shot dead three Palestinian militants.

#PHOTOSHOP An Australian Television network apologised to a local politician after it showed an image of her that had been digitally altered to make the outfit she was wearing look more revealing while also enlarging her breasts.

Advertisement

#FRANCE Thousands of farmers continued to protest across France today. Here’s an explainer to get you up to speed.

PARTING SHOT

Ayla Zheng (8), Cathy Zheng (10),Aimee Xu (7) and Mia Tian (9) at the launch of The Hill Street Family Resource Centre Lunar New Community Celebration Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography / Fennell Photography

Dublin’s Hill Street Family Resource Centre launched their tenth annual Lunar New Year Community celebration today, which is set to take place on Sunday, 11 February from 2pm.

The event is being held in collaboration with the North East Inner City initiative (NEIC).

The celebration is a family-friendly event and is “open to all”, the Centre said.

“There will be traditional interactive workshops with live performances from South East Asian Communities including a variety of entertainment, from food and drama to Tai Chi, Origami and Calligraphy.

“2024 celebrates the Year of the Dragon, a year of Growth, Abundance and Prosperity.”