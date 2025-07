NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sean Bruen's photo 'Balbriggan Lighthouse Blowing a Gale' came 1st place in the 'Coastal Landscape' category of the 2025 Clean Coasts Love Your Coast Photography Competition capturing Storm Éowyn in January.

INTERNATIONAL

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa and Patriarch Theophilos III, Greek Orthodox Patriarch, at the Holy Family Church in Gaza this morning

#GAZA: The top Catholic figure in the Middle East has visited the only Catholic church in Gaza, which was serving as a safe sanctuary for Christians and Muslims, one day after three people were killed following an Israeli attack on the parish.

#SYRIA: Syrian troops pulled out of the southern province of Sweida on the orders of the Islamist-led government, following days of deadly clashes and strikes by Israel that killed nearly 600 people, according to a war monitor.

#ENGLAND: One child died and several people are being treated in hospital for serious injuries after a coach returning from a school trip slid down a 20ft bank in south-west England.

#EPSTEIN: Donald Trump said he will sue the Wall Street Journal and media giant owner Newscorp following the publication of a report detailing a raunchy 50th birthday letter that he allegedly sent to sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

#TRUMP: Meanwhile, the White House announced that Trump has been diagnosed with a benign vein condition, following speculation about his heavily bruised hand and swollen legs.

#LATE NIGHT TV: Stephen Colbert’s late night programme on US television will come to an end next year, something that’s been celebrated by President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

PARTING SHOT

Moment a man identified as Andy Byron notices himself on the big screen at a recent Coldplay gig TikTok TikTok

A man who shares the same name as an American CEO who was allegedly caught having an affair at a Coldplay gig has said he decided to clarify the situation after receiving some “odd and weird” messages on LinkedIn.

The alleged affair by Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has captured the attention of the internet over the past day or so.

Astronomer has since initiated a “formal investigation into this matter” and said that the company will “have additional details to share very shortly”.

But while Andy Byron faced intense scrutiny in the US, another Andy Byron in Dublin was catching strays and he decided to take action.