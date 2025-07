BACKROOM TALKS ARE continuing between Irish officials and their United Nations and European counterparts to find a way to convince the US to renew their support for the Lebanon peacekeeping mission.

The Tánaiste Simon Harris held talks today with UN and European counterparts in a bid to secure the renewal of the UNIFIL mandate in Southern Lebanon. The United Nations Security Council is set to vote on whether to continue the mandate for the mission in August.

Harris met with Italian and Lebanese officials today having discussed the issue with the new US ambassador in Dublin, Edward Walsh.

The Irish efforts in recent days are focused on the Italian Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani as an Italian military leadership team is now the leaders on the UNIFIL mission.

As revealed by The Journal there were concerns among participating countries that American diplomats would use their veto to block the renewal of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Mission in august.

US real estate mogul Tom Barrack, a close confidante of Donald Trump, was in Lebanon and Israel recently to carry out an assessment of the mission.

A diplomatic source said that there is “uncertainty” about how the US will ultimately vote given how unpredictable the Trump Regime is but recent assessments among Irish officials are that there is “cautious optimism” that the talks will be successful.

It is understood Harris also met with United Nations Peacekeeping Chief, Jean-Pierre LaCroix.

Harris also had a phone call with the Lebanese Foreign Minister to discuss Youssef Rajji.

“This afternoon’s calls were an important opportunity to express Ireland’s strong commitment to UNIFIL and share perspectives on the upcoming renewal of its mandate.

“Since 1978, participation in UNIFIL has been a key demonstration of Ireland’s commitment to international peacekeeping. I remain exceptionally proud of the Defence Forces members serving in UNIFIL and the contribution they make every day.

“It is clear to me, including through my visit in March this year, that UNIFIL continues to play a vital role in ensuring stability and security.

“Ireland remains committed to supporting peace and stability in Lebanon including through the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the renewal of UNIFIL’s mandate in the coming weeks,” he said.

Officials are to hold further engagement with their French colleagues next week while Harris will hold further talks with the French Foreign Minister John-Noel Barrot next week.

Last week Poland, which is stationed with 340 Irish troops in South Lebanon as part of IRISPOLBATT also backed the extension in a statement.

Earlier this week the Government discussed the renewal negotiations at Cabinet.

In today’s discussions with the Lebanese Government Harris again raised the killing of Private Seán Rooney in Lebanon in December 2022.

While a number of men, who are suspected Hezbollah members, have been charged they have not stood trial yet.