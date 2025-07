NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

tena Line ferry comes into Dublin port past Poolbeg lighthouse as Status Orange warning is in place around Ireland. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Firemen check the wreckage of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft that crashed onto a school campus in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#BANGLADESH: A Bangladesh fighter jet crashed into a school in the capital Dhaka today, killing at least 20 people and injuring more than 170.

#GAZA: President Michael D Higgins condemned Israel’s shelling of the city of Deir el-Balah.

#UKRAINE: Russia and Ukraine will hold new peace talks in Turkey Wednesday as a follow-up to two rounds in Istanbul that made little progress on ending their war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

PARTING SHOT

Visitors to the Marble Arch Caves in Co Fermanagh yesterday had to be evacuated after extremely heavy rainfall resulted in a flash flood.

Video footage posted online by visitors shows a group of people being evacuated by a staff member as water gushes down the stairs to collect in the caves.

One video posted by couple Kim Mahon Hay and Alistair Hay on TikTok shows the evacuation. The floods hit the caves at around 4.45pm yesterday, Kim said.