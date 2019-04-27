This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 27 Apr 2019, 7:45 PM
1 hour ago 3,629 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4609548

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

2320 Quinn Funeral_90569769 The hearse leaves the church after the funeral of former Superquinn boss Feargal Quinn at St. Fintan's Church, Sutton Dublin. Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

WORLD 

Sri Lanka Blasts A AK47 rifle is seen lying at the place where an alleged terrorist was shot during a gun battle in Kalmunai, Sri Lanka. Source: Achala Upendra via PA

#SRI LANKA: Fifteen people, including six children, died during a raid by Sri Lankan security forces.

#USA: Over 1,000 students and staff members at two Los Angeles universities were quarantined on campus or sent home this week in one of the most sweeping efforts yet by public health authorities to contain the spread of measles in the US.

#CHINA: Police in China dismantled a ring accused of manufacturing some $30 million worth of counterfeit Lego sold across the country.

PARTING SHOT

Women and men across the world were left heartbroken today after a dapper Idris Elba got married in secret. 

Many on social media bemoaned his nuptials. 

Look at him. There he is now. 

Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2018 - London Source: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

