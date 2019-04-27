Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The hearse leaves the church after the funeral of former Superquinn boss Feargal Quinn at St. Fintan's Church, Sutton Dublin. Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

A AK47 rifle is seen lying at the place where an alleged terrorist was shot during a gun battle in Kalmunai, Sri Lanka. Source: Achala Upendra via PA

#SRI LANKA: Fifteen people, including six children, died during a raid by Sri Lankan security forces.

#USA: Over 1,000 students and staff members at two Los Angeles universities were quarantined on campus or sent home this week in one of the most sweeping efforts yet by public health authorities to contain the spread of measles in the US.

#CHINA: Police in China dismantled a ring accused of manufacturing some $30 million worth of counterfeit Lego sold across the country.

PARTING SHOT

Women and men across the world were left heartbroken today after a dapper Idris Elba got married in secret.

Many on social media bemoaned his nuptials.

Look at him. There he is now.

Source: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment