Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Storm Hannah caused power outages across the country. But the alerts have now been lifted.
- Businessman and senator Feargal Quinn was laid to rest today.
- Extra gardaí have been drafted in to deal with the Drogheda gang feud after two more petrol bomb attacks overnight.
- The White House welcomed new talks between British and Ireland over reviving Northern Ireland’s power-sharing arrangement.
- Dublin City Council’s chief executive Owen Keegan described reaction to comments he made saying people may be reluctant to leave homeless services in Dublin because they are now “an attractive” option as “near hysterical”.
- Gardaí in west Dublin are investigating a petrol bomb attack in west Dublin in what is believed to be the latest feud attack.
WORLD
#SRI LANKA: Fifteen people, including six children, died during a raid by Sri Lankan security forces.
#USA: Over 1,000 students and staff members at two Los Angeles universities were quarantined on campus or sent home this week in one of the most sweeping efforts yet by public health authorities to contain the spread of measles in the US.
#CHINA: Police in China dismantled a ring accused of manufacturing some $30 million worth of counterfeit Lego sold across the country.
PARTING SHOT
Women and men across the world were left heartbroken today after a dapper Idris Elba got married in secret.
Many on social media bemoaned his nuptials.
Look at him. There he is now.
