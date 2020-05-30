Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People enjoying the sunshine in Newbridge Co. Kildare. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken Source: John Raoux/PA Images

#GEORGE FLOYD: Minnesota has called up more than 1,000 soldiers to deal with unrest, as protests sweep the US following the death of George Floyd. A police officer has been charged with third-degree murder over Floyd’s death.

#LAUNCH AMERICA: Nasa and SpaceX will try again to make history as they seek to launch astronauts into space from the US for the first time in nine years. The launch is scheduled for 8.22 pm Irish time but adverse weather could scupper it again.

#UN-LOCKDOWN: Britain is facing a “very dangerous moment” with the easing of lockdown restrictions, the UK’s deputy chief medical officer has said after a growing number of experts questioned the relaxation of rules.

#RICH: Forbes has removed Kylie Jenner from its list of billionaires and accused the reality star of inflating the value of her cosmetics business.

PARTING SHOT

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: PA Images

If you’ve logged into any social media platform at any point in the last few years then you’ve more than likely come across an iteration of the Karen meme.

This week, one might have appeared on your timeline following an incident in New York’s Central Park (photographed above). But what is this meme and where did it come from?