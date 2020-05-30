Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A further nine people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland with 59 new cases also confirmed.
- The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in intensive care units around the country has fallen to 42.
- The Children’s Ombudsman has said the notion of some children going back to school and others not doing so would amount to discrimination.
- The HSE has said it is to begin field testing the promised new contact tracing app in the coming week, before it is released to the public thereafter.
- President Michael D Higgins has said consideration needs to be given to how frontline and essential workers are paid, their job security and working conditions.
- The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has called for an urgent inquiry into the infection rate of Covid-19 among healthcare workers.
- Two men have been arrested in relation to the attempted armed robbery of a bookmakers in Cork two years ago.
- A man and woman have been arrested following the seizure of €30,000 worth of drugs and an assortment of weapons in Dublin.
- A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred at a house in Limerick city.
WORLD
#GEORGE FLOYD: Minnesota has called up more than 1,000 soldiers to deal with unrest, as protests sweep the US following the death of George Floyd. A police officer has been charged with third-degree murder over Floyd’s death.
#LAUNCH AMERICA: Nasa and SpaceX will try again to make history as they seek to launch astronauts into space from the US for the first time in nine years. The launch is scheduled for 8.22 pm Irish time but adverse weather could scupper it again.
#UN-LOCKDOWN: Britain is facing a “very dangerous moment” with the easing of lockdown restrictions, the UK’s deputy chief medical officer has said after a growing number of experts questioned the relaxation of rules.
#RICH: Forbes has removed Kylie Jenner from its list of billionaires and accused the reality star of inflating the value of her cosmetics business.
PARTING SHOT
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
If you’ve logged into any social media platform at any point in the last few years then you’ve more than likely come across an iteration of the Karen meme.
This week, one might have appeared on your timeline following an incident in New York’s Central Park (photographed above). But what is this meme and where did it come from?
COMMENTS