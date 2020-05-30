This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 30 May, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Nine deaths from Covid-19, Children’s Ombudsman’s concerns and protests sweep US.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 30 May 2020, 7:27 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

CHILLING ALONG THE RIVER 758A8585 People enjoying the sunshine in Newbridge Co. Kildare. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

home-launch NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken Source: John Raoux/PA Images

#GEORGE FLOYD: Minnesota has called up more than 1,000 soldiers to deal with unrest, as protests sweep the US following the death of George Floyd. A police officer has been charged with third-degree murder over Floyd’s death. 

#LAUNCH AMERICA: Nasa and SpaceX will try again to make history as they seek to launch astronauts into space from the US for the first time in nine years. The launch is scheduled for 8.22 pm Irish time but adverse weather could scupper it again.

#UN-LOCKDOWN: Britain is facing a “very dangerous moment” with the easing of lockdown restrictions, the UK’s deputy chief medical officer has said after a growing number of experts questioned the relaxation of rules.

#RICH: Forbes has removed Kylie Jenner from its list of billionaires and accused the reality star of inflating the value of her cosmetics business.

PARTING SHOT

dog-dispute-video Source: PA Images

If you’ve logged into any social media platform at any point in the last few years then you’ve more than likely come across an iteration of the Karen meme.

This week, one might have appeared on your timeline following an incident in New York’s Central Park (photographed above). But what is this meme and where did it come from?

