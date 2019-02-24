Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

David Ruddy in the Red Cow Moran Hotel ahead of the Irish Body Paint Festival. Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

A man prepares to cast his vote in a mobile ballot box in the village of Stolniceni, Moldova. Source: Vadim Ghirda

#CATALONIA: Huawei’s newest 5G foldable phone was unveiled in Barcelona today.

#VATICAN: The Pope vowed to tackle every single case of sexual abuse by priests in the Roman Catholic Church, comparing paedophilia to “human sacrifice”.

#VENEZUELA: At least two people died and over 300 were hurt after clashes on the Venezuelan border.

PARTING SHOT

It’s Oscars night tonight, folks – if you’re into that sort of thing.

Anyway, the good folks over at the DailyEdge have all you need to know if you want to stay up for the show.