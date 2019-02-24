Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A teenage boy died after the car he was driving crashed into a wall in Carlow.
- Gardai released CCTV images of missing Jon Jonsson as they renewed appeal for information.
- Leo Varadkar said Ireland wasn’t “playing chicken” with the UK over Brexit.
- A 12-year-old girl remains in a critical condition following a boating accident in Limerick yesterday.
- A 19-year-old man was seriously injured in a Dublin stabbing.
- It emerged how some people want the Government to buy a deserted island off the west coast.
- Gardaí appealed for information after a man stole money from a Drogheda arcade using a fake gun.
- The Road Safety Authority was sent dozens of complaints over its L driver ad-campaign.
WORLD
#CATALONIA: Huawei’s newest 5G foldable phone was unveiled in Barcelona today.
#VATICAN: The Pope vowed to tackle every single case of sexual abuse by priests in the Roman Catholic Church, comparing paedophilia to “human sacrifice”.
#VENEZUELA: At least two people died and over 300 were hurt after clashes on the Venezuelan border.
PARTING SHOT
It’s Oscars night tonight, folks – if you’re into that sort of thing.
Anyway, the good folks over at the DailyEdge have all you need to know if you want to stay up for the show.
