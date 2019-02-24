This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 24 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 24 Feb 2019, 7:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,058 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4511141

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

3940 Irish Body Paint Festival._90565001 David Ruddy in the Red Cow Moran Hotel ahead of the Irish Body Paint Festival. Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Moldova Elections A man prepares to cast his vote in a mobile ballot box in the village of Stolniceni, Moldova. Source: Vadim Ghirda

#CATALONIA: Huawei’s newest 5G foldable phone was unveiled in Barcelona today.

#VATICAN: The Pope vowed to tackle every single case of sexual abuse by priests in the Roman Catholic Church, comparing paedophilia to “human sacrifice”.

#VENEZUELA: At least two people died and over 300 were hurt after clashes on the Venezuelan border.

PARTING SHOT

It’s Oscars night tonight, folks – if you’re into that sort of thing. 

Anyway, the good folks over at the DailyEdge have all you need to know if you want to stay up for the show. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'A disgusting example': Road Safety Authority sent dozens of complaints over L-driver ad campaign
    67,548  229
    2
    		This deserted island is up for grabs at €1.25m - and some people think the government should buy it
    53,113  51
    3
    		'An extraordinary week': Hunt is on for winner of €10.2 million Lotto jackpot
    49,405  25
    Fora
    1
    		What Jeff Bezos can teach leaders about controlling a crisis like a pro
    247  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Italy vs Ireland, Six Nations
    110,489  117
    2
    		As It Happened: Tipperary v Kilkenny, Limerick v Cork - Sunday hurling match tracker
    95,233  6
    3
    		As it happened: Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League
    62,374  50
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Will you be staying up for the Oscars tonight? Here's how to watch the ceremony in Ireland
    11,205  16
    2
    		6 true crime series that will have you on the edge of your seat in 2019
    6,547  0
    3
    		How Ariana Grande (and everyone else) can get their hair healthy after years of abuse
    4,171  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Mr Moonlight trial: Pathologist said injuries 'could be result of traffic collision or serious assault'
    Mr Moonlight trial: Pathologist said injuries 'could be result of traffic collision or serious assault'
    Man jailed for assaulting nine-month-old girl, leaving her with life-threatening skull fracture
    Victim of retired surgeon tells court he was given 'a life sentence of pain'
    DUBLIN
    19-year-old teenager seriously injured in Dublin stabbing incident overnight
    19-year-old teenager seriously injured in Dublin stabbing incident overnight
    Costello's goal helps Dublin claim commanding victory over Mayo
    Niamh McEvoy bags 1-5 as Dublin come from behind to beat Mayo
    ITALY
    'I'm delighted I can dedicate this cap to him' - Carty spurred on by cousin
    'I'm delighted I can dedicate this cap to him' - Carty spurred on by cousin
    How did you rate Ireland in their stodgy win over Italy?
    Ireland survive first-half scare in Rome to notch bonus-point win over Italy
    IRELAND
    As it happened: Italy vs Ireland, Six Nations
    As it happened: Italy vs Ireland, Six Nations
    Schmidt's Ireland strive for attacking 'flow' as Sexton and Murray hit 50
    'If your chance comes, it comes. If it doesn't, you keep working'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie