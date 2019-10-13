Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Heather McGowan and Beth Collins of Cork City two of 6,000 students who attended UCC's open day today Source: Clare Keogh

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation after the death of a homeless man in Cork city.

in Cork city. Ireland is losing around 43% of its treated drinking water in leaks throughout its piping system, and is spending around €100 million a year to try to reduce those leaks.

throughout its piping system, and is spending around €100 million a year to try to reduce those leaks. Gardaí in Dublin are investigating a prominent Irish sportsman over the alleged sexual assault of a woman on Friday night.

of a woman on Friday night. The Data Protection Commission’s pre-Budget submission pleaded with the government for increased staff and a ‘fit-for-purpose’ Dublin office.

Dublin office. The search operation or a 24-year-old lobster fisherman from Cork, named locally as Kodie Healy, whose boat failed to return to port on Wednesday evening, has been stood down.

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after she was injured while jumping from a cliff into the sea in Co Clare this afternoon.

into the sea in Co Clare this afternoon. Upgrade works at Clondalkin Towers Direct Provision centre have not yet commenced – missing the deadline set down when a new contract to keep the centre open was signed earlier this year.

set down when a new contract to keep the centre open was signed earlier this year. The National Transport Authority has said the Kids Go Free initiative, which gives children free travel during some weeks of the summer was a “phenomenal” success this year and it would like to see the campaign expand in the future.

INTERNATIONAL

Simone Biles won her fifth gold medal in the women’s floor final today to conclude her “best ever” world championships and take her career record to 25 medals. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#TICK TOCK: The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator has warned that ”a lot of work remains to be done” in withdrawal talks between London and Brussels.

#HARRY DUNN: The woman at the centre of a diplomatic row following the death in the UK of 19-year-old Harry Dunn has said she’s “devastated” by what happened.

#ESCAPED: Families of Islamic State group members have escaped a displacement camp in northern Syria where a Turkish offensive against Kurdish forces has sparked fierce fighting, Kurdish authorities said.

PARTING SHOT

Writer Bonnie Greer has described the reaction she’s received from Ireland for her comments on BBC’s Question Time as “very moving”.

