Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- It emerged that the Defence Forces started an operation to bring back Lisa Smith and her child from the Middle East.
- A man received serious head injuries after he was the victim of an assault on Dublin’s O’Connell Street this morning.
- Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan banned a controversial anti-LGBT pastor from speaking in Ireland because he considered his views were “likely to stir up hatred”.
- A planning application for the first batch of more than 500 new homes at St Michael’s Estate in Inchicore has been lodged with Dublin City Council.
- It emerged that 54% of women who had their State pensions reviewed following 2012 changes are to get more money.
- Two weight world champion Katie Taylor said she plans to “shut up” her former opponents who both essentially accused Taylor of running away from fights against them, The42.ie reports.
WORLD
#NEW YORK: Trump was booed for the second time in a week at a sporting event last night as he watched mixed martial artists brawl in a cage in New York.
#LILLE: Over 30 people were injured after a tourist bus crashed in northern France.
#CALIFORNIA: AirBnB vowed to ban “party houses” in the wake of a deadly shooting at a rented property in California.
PARTING SHOT
So, Trump (as well as Fox News) said that the president was not booed as he took his seat at the UFC in New York last night.
We’ll just put this here for now.
