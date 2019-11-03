This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 3 Nov 2019, 7:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,007 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4877681

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE 4 Margaret Atwood NCH Handmaids are pictured ahead of the In Conversation with Margaret Atwood event at the National Concert Hall in Dublin. Source: Mark Stedman

WORLD

grey-seal-pups A grey seal with her newborn pup on the beach at Horsey in Norfolk, as the pupping season begins at one the UK's most important sites for grey seals. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#NEW YORK: Trump was booed for the second time in a week at a sporting event last night as he watched mixed martial artists brawl in a cage in New York.

#LILLE: Over 30 people were injured after a tourist bus crashed in northern France.

#CALIFORNIA: AirBnB vowed to ban “party houses” in the wake of a deadly shooting at a rented property in California.

PARTING SHOT

So, Trump (as well as Fox News) said that the president was not booed as he took his seat at the UFC in New York last night. 

We’ll just put this here for now. 

