Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Handmaids are pictured ahead of the In Conversation with Margaret Atwood event at the National Concert Hall in Dublin. Source: Mark Stedman

WORLD

A grey seal with her newborn pup on the beach at Horsey in Norfolk, as the pupping season begins at one the UK's most important sites for grey seals. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#NEW YORK: Trump was booed for the second time in a week at a sporting event last night as he watched mixed martial artists brawl in a cage in New York.

#LILLE: Over 30 people were injured after a tourist bus crashed in northern France.

#CALIFORNIA: AirBnB vowed to ban “party houses” in the wake of a deadly shooting at a rented property in California.

PARTING SHOT

So, Trump (as well as Fox News) said that the president was not booed as he took his seat at the UFC in New York last night.

We’ll just put this here for now.