Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 10 November, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Leo Varadkar meets QIH directors, leaders mark Remembrance Sunday and Australian wildfires threaten Sydney.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 10 Nov 2019, 8:02 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

three-generations-of-storytellers Aisling Burns with her grandfather Batt Burns and uncle Killian Burns, all of whom performed at the Sneem International Storytelling & Folklore Festival. Source: Susan Baughman

WORLD

britain-remembrance-sunday Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson each lay a wreath at the Cenotaph in Whitehall in London. Source: Matt Dunham/PA Images

#BUSHFIRES: Sydney is facing a “catastrophic” fire threat as firefighters in eastern Australia raced to prepare for worsening conditions after ferocious bushfires devastated communities.

#GENERAL ELECTION: Spain has voted  in its fourth general election in as many years with heightened tensions over Catalonia’s separatist push in the foreground.

#MORMONS: An 18-vehicle convoy carrying about 100 members of an offshoot Mormon community has arrived in Arizona after leaving Mexico. It comes after an attack which left nine women and children dead.

PARTING SHOT

Sesame Street has produced nearly 5,000 episodes, won 193 Emmy awards, and now broadcasts in 150 different countries.

Today, the iconic show turns 50 and #Sesame50 is trending. The show was first broadcast on 10 November 1969. Here are some of the show’s defining moments. (BBC News)

