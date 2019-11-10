Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has met with the five directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings and praised their courage and determination.
- President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney all attended Remembrance Sunday events across Ireland.
- Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin said that a “new toxic racism” has entered Irish politics.
- Dr Rhona Mahony has voiced concern about what a Supreme Court ruling could mean for screening systems.
- Reversing the mandatory requirement to have a Public Services Card to get a passport had ‘whole of government repercussions’, civil servants were warned.
WORLD
#BUSHFIRES: Sydney is facing a “catastrophic” fire threat as firefighters in eastern Australia raced to prepare for worsening conditions after ferocious bushfires devastated communities.
#GENERAL ELECTION: Spain has voted in its fourth general election in as many years with heightened tensions over Catalonia’s separatist push in the foreground.
#MORMONS: An 18-vehicle convoy carrying about 100 members of an offshoot Mormon community has arrived in Arizona after leaving Mexico. It comes after an attack which left nine women and children dead.
PARTING SHOT
Sesame Street has produced nearly 5,000 episodes, won 193 Emmy awards, and now broadcasts in 150 different countries.
Today, the iconic show turns 50 and #Sesame50 is trending. The show was first broadcast on 10 November 1969. Here are some of the show’s defining moments. (BBC News)
COMMENTS