Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

IRELAND
- The HSE is predicting that the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in Ireland will occur in two weeks time, between the 10 and 14 of April.
- A further 200 cases of the Covid-19 virus have been confirmed in Ireland and another ten people have died.
- Six deaths also occurred in Northern Ireland and there were 86 new cases.
- The first shipment of PPE supplies from China arrived in Dublin this afternoon.
- The HSE has said that contact tracing app could be rolled out ‘in the next 10 days’
- A new self-isolation and step-down centre is to come into operation from next week at the Citywest Hotel and Conference centre.
- Dublin Bus is to introduce restricted seating on its services from tomorrow and will begin running a Saturday schedule from Wednesday.
- A woman was subjected to ‘two-hour ordeal’ after she woke to man over her bed with knife, a Cork court has heard.
- Dublin Fire Brigade rescued eight residents from a fire at an apartment complex in west Dublin this morning.
- The Irish Coast Guard urged Cork County Council and An Garda Síochána to provide security at the MV Alta shipwreck in Cork last month.
WORLD
#UNITED KINGDOM: Normal life will not resume for at least six months, a key UK government doctor has said, adding that social distancing measures will be lifted gradually.
#NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump has rolled back on proposals to order a quarantine for the coronavirus “hotspots” of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
#SEA OF JAPAN: North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, the fourth such launch this month as the world battles the coronavirus outbreak.
PARTING SHOTSource: Mikey Smyth/YouTube
Nursing home and hospital entertainer Mikey Smyth hasn’t been able to play to his usual audiences so instead he’s taken his guitar to them and has been playing through windows instead.
