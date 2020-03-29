Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

An empty Dame Street in Dublin's city centre on a Sunday afternoon. Source: Rollingnews.ie

WORLD

People pass by a TV screen in Seoul, South Korea. Source: PA Images

#UNITED KINGDOM: Normal life will not resume for at least six months, a key UK government doctor has said, adding that social distancing measures will be lifted gradually.

#NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump has rolled back on proposals to order a quarantine for the coronavirus “hotspots” of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

#SEA OF JAPAN: North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, the fourth such launch this month as the world battles the coronavirus outbreak.

PARTING SHOT

Nursing home and hospital entertainer Mikey Smyth hasn’t been able to play to his usual audiences so instead he’s taken his guitar to them and has been playing through windows instead.