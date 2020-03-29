This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

HSE expects coronavirus peak in two weeks, contract tracing app in the works and Trump backtracks on ‘quarantine’ idea.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 29 Mar 2020, 8:03 PM
1 hour ago 8,276 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5061384

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

60 Empty Dublin Streets An empty Dame Street in Dublin's city centre on a Sunday afternoon. Source: Rollingnews.ie

WORLD

south-korea-north-korea-launch People pass by a TV screen in Seoul, South Korea. Source: PA Images

#UNITED KINGDOM: Normal life will not resume for at least six months, a key UK government doctor has said, adding that social distancing measures will be lifted gradually.

#NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump has rolled back on proposals to order a quarantine for the coronavirus “hotspots” of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

#SEA OF JAPAN: North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, the fourth such launch this month as the world battles the coronavirus outbreak.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Mikey Smyth/YouTube

Nursing home and hospital entertainer Mikey Smyth hasn’t been able to play to his usual audiences so instead he’s taken his guitar to them and has been playing through windows instead.

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

