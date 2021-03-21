Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

The aurora borealis, or northern lights, make a rare appearance over central Ontario, Canada.

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Source: Sam Boal

WORLD

Thousands from the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities and supporters gathered outside Atlanta's Capitol for a rally. Source: Robin Rayne

#ENGLAND: Buckingham Palace is to potentially consider appointing a diversity chief as “more needs to be done” to address the issue, a royal source has said.

#AUSTRALIA: Evacuation orders were sent to thousands following historic floods in New South Wales.

PARTING SHOT

Ever thought about living on Mars? Well, here’s what a city on the red planet could look like. You can read the whole piece here.