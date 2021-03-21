Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Public health officials confirmed a further two deaths and 769 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- Gardaí raided a suspected shebeen in Limerick.
- A USB key containing CCTV footage from a patrol car following a suspect that was sent by the Garda Ombudsman (GSOC) to garda internal affairs went missing after being sent in the post.
- Mandatory hotel quarantine is to come into effect by next weekend.
- More than 10% of the population have now received at least their first dose of a Covid jab.
- HSE chief executive Paul Reid said hospitalisations from Covid are still a concern as the figure remains stalled at 360.
WORLD
#ENGLAND: Buckingham Palace is to potentially consider appointing a diversity chief as “more needs to be done” to address the issue, a royal source has said.
#AUSTRALIA: Evacuation orders were sent to thousands following historic floods in New South Wales.
PARTING SHOT
Ever thought about living on Mars? Well, here’s what a city on the red planet could look like. You can read the whole piece here.
