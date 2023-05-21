Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 21 May 2023 Dublin: 13°C
# News Fix
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday
Here’s a rundown of today’s news headlines.
1.3k
1
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

CWP131_Nat_Famine_Commemorations_DL Clive Wasson Higgins at the National Famine Commemoration in Milford, Co Donegal. Clive Wasson

  • A young woman who died after she was struck by a Garda car in Co Donegal in the early hours of this morning has been named locally as Rebecca Browne.
  • Sinn Féin has  emerged as the largest party in local government in Northern Ireland for the first time after making large gains in the council elections.
  • Ireland has a moral duty to honour its commitments to those who seek asylum and refuge, President Michael D Higgins has said at the National Famine Commemoration in Milford, Co Donegal.
  • Concerns about personal data are preventing one in five adults recycling their unused tech items – while a further 22% keep them as back-ups, new research from the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Directive has revealed. 
  • Four teen boys were arrested in relation to car thefts in counties Kildare and Carlow, as part of an ongoing investigation. 
  • Siptu members employed as Retained Fire Services firefighters by local authorities will begin a campaign of industrial action on 6 June.
  • Minister Joe O’Brien has welcomed the decision of the residents of Inch, in Co Clare, to remove a blockade they set up in protest outside of an asylum seeker centre.

INTERNATIONAL 

TREVI Last Generation / AFP Climate activists at Rome's Trevi Fountain Last Generation / AFP / AFP

#ROME Climate activists in Italy have turned Rome’s famous Trevi Fountain black today, saying floods that have killed 14 people in the country’s northeast were “a warning”. 

#SUDAN Residents of Sudan’s capital awoke to heavy clashes this morning just hours after rival generals agreed to an upcoming one-week ceasefire amid ongoing talks in Saudi Arabia.

#UKRAINE Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denied confirming the loss of Bakhmut to the Russians. 

#EL SALVADOR Nine people were killed in a stampede at an El Salvador stadium where soccer fans had gathered to watch a local tournament, police said.

PARTING SHOT 

africa day 72 Sam Boal China Soibe and Liswa McDonald at the launch of this years Africa Day Sam Boal

Africa Day celebrations returned to Dublin today as thousands of people came together to enjoy a celebration of the diversity of African culture at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham.

The event was free of charge to attend and celebrated African cultures and the  African diaspora in Ireland.

Organised by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Dublin City Council, this was the first major Africa Day celebration in Dublin since 2018.

It was the largest of over 50 Africa Day events taking place nationwide this year.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     