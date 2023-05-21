Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

Clive Wasson Higgins at the National Famine Commemoration in Milford, Co Donegal. Clive Wasson

Last Generation / AFP Climate activists at Rome's Trevi Fountain Last Generation / AFP / AFP

#ROME Climate activists in Italy have turned Rome’s famous Trevi Fountain black today, saying floods that have killed 14 people in the country’s northeast were “a warning”.

#SUDAN Residents of Sudan’s capital awoke to heavy clashes this morning just hours after rival generals agreed to an upcoming one-week ceasefire amid ongoing talks in Saudi Arabia.

#UKRAINE Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denied confirming the loss of Bakhmut to the Russians.

#EL SALVADOR Nine people were killed in a stampede at an El Salvador stadium where soccer fans had gathered to watch a local tournament, police said.

Sam Boal China Soibe and Liswa McDonald at the launch of this years Africa Day Sam Boal

Africa Day celebrations returned to Dublin today as thousands of people came together to enjoy a celebration of the diversity of African culture at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham.

The event was free of charge to attend and celebrated African cultures and the African diaspora in Ireland.

Organised by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Dublin City Council, this was the first major Africa Day celebration in Dublin since 2018.

It was the largest of over 50 Africa Day events taking place nationwide this year.