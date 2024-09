NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ireland's Katie-George Dunlevy and pilot Eve McCrystal in action in Paris today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

Yigal Sarusi, centre, mourns during the funeral of his son, slain hostage Almog Sarusi, who was killed in Hamas captivity Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#ISRAEL: The bodies of six hostages were recovered from the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said. In response, Israeli trade unions called for a general strike tomorrow to put pressure on the government to secure a ceasefire deal.

#PALESTINE: Palestinian gunmen killed three Israeli occupation police officers in the West Bank today and the IDF continued its assault in the territory.

#FRANCE: Paralympics organisers postponed the triathlon by a day over worries about the River Seine’s water quality.

PARTING SHOT

THEY SAY A week is a long time in politics, an adage that rings true in the North as two prominent political party leaders called time on their tenure within days of one another.

Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Doug Beattie MLA announced his resignation, and before the news cycle could even move on, the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) leader Colum Eastwood MP followed suit.

The step change represents a recalibration of Northern politics, one that intertwines the fates of both the SDLP and UUP. This isn’t just a leadership contest, it’s a salvage hunt.

Read Emma DeSouza’s full Voices article here.