NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Aer Lingus pilots participated in an eight hour strike earlier today. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

#UNITED NATIONS Humanitarian workers have started moving tonnes of aid that had been piled up at a US-built pier off the Gaza coast to warehouses. Work had up until now been suspended due to security concerns.

#RUST US ACTOR ALEC Baldwin is facing an involuntary manslaughter trial in early July after a judge denied a request to dismiss the case.

#ENGLAND A woman has been arrested after a video was shared on social media allegedly showing a prison officer having sex with an inmate in a jail cell.

Advertisement

#SEARCH AND RESCUE A huge renewed search for missing British teenager Jay Slater is underway in Tenerife today as the operation enters its 13th day.

PARTING SHOT

Taylor Swift Fans Avery (10) and Hayden McFeely (8) from America getting ready for the concert tonight. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Fans have braved the rain for Taylor Swift’s second night of her blockbuster Eras Tour at the Aviva stadium in Dublin.

Yesterday and today, Dublin has been gripped by Swiftmania and throngs of people have set up camp outside the stadium to listen to the star perform.

The show celebrates Swift’s entire musical career, with songs from all her studio albums representing her different ‘eras’ as she rose through the ranks of the musical industry after moving to Nashville when she was 14.

Fans Mollie Cuskeran andClare Doyle from Derry shelter from the rain as they getting ready for the concert tonight. RollingNews RollingNews

Fans near the Aviva Stadium last night Alamy Alamy